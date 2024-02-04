Agawam holds Colleen Coronation and Awards Ceremony
Agawam's St. Patrick's Committee held its own coronation and awards ceremony on Saturday evening.
Agawam's St. Patrick's Committee held its own coronation and awards ceremony on Saturday evening.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
Caitlin Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
Fans report that their 'skin looks unbelievable' after using this tool.
The South Carolina result is important as an indication of how far Biden’s reelection bid has come — and a reminder of the challenges ahead.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Apple Vision Pro hit shelves on Friday, and a new support document outlines what accessories will and won't work with it. According to Apple, it's not compatible with Bluetooth mice. It will work with "most" Bluetooth keyboards and many gaming controllers.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
'Like being wrapped in a chinchilla,' gushed one of over 9,000 rave reviewers.