AgBiome Expands Biological Product Offerings with Second In-House Developed Fungicide, Theia





RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome®, a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, has announced the submission of Theia™ fungicide, its next product, to the EPA for review. Pending EPA registration, Theia will be the second biological fungicide that AgBiome has brought to market in the last three years.

"AgBiome leads in the development of innovative biopesticides to overcome growing pest resistance," said Scott Uknes, Co-CEO of AgBiome. "Our product pipeline is strong, which symbolizes the sustained growth we are prioritizing at AgBiome. From new hires to new product development, AgBiome is working tirelessly to expand our reach -- executing on the company's mission to feed the world responsibly."

Theia, along with AgBiome's first product Howler®, was developed using the GENESIS™ discovery platform, allowing AgBiome to efficiently capture and screen the company's diverse, unique microbial collection for agriculturally relevant applications. Since microbial biofungicides contain living organisms, their modes of action differ from those of synthetic fungicides, making Theia a unique player in the fight against foliar plant diseases.

"The development team has been highly focused on rapidly advancing fungicides with new modes of action. AgBiome is thrilled to have begun the Theia EPA registration process," said Scott Rabe, Development Team Lead.

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary biological fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of specialty crops. AgBiome and Genective recently formed a strategic partnership to establish a new leader in insect traits, a market with over $5 billion in annual opportunities. AgBiome has a global R&D collaboration with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), to develop nutritional health products for swine. AgBiome's LifeEDIT™ subsidiary deploys proprietary genome editing systems to address human genetic diseases and high-value crop traits.

