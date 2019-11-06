Have AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) should probably be aware that a company insider, Gary Collar, recently divested US$389k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$77.76 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AGCO

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & GM of Americas, Robert Crain, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$72.86 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$79.36, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Robert Crain's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$4.4m for 62531 shares sold. AGCO insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that AGCO insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$97m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AGCO Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since AGCO is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in AGCO, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

