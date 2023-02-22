AGCO Corporation's (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

AGCO's (NYSE:AGCO) stock up by 6.3% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on AGCO's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AGCO is:

23% = US$875m ÷ US$3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of AGCO's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that AGCO has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, AGCO's exceptional 35% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared AGCO's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AGCO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AGCO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is AGCO Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AGCO has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.9%, meaning that it has the remaining 92% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like AGCO is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, AGCO is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 29% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with AGCO's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

