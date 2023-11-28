AgCredit awards $120,000 in Mission Fund grants to 13 local organizations

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, announced it is awarding $120,000 in Mission Fund grants to 13 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Now in its sixth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Following are AgCredit’s 2023 Mission Fund grant recipients:

Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department, Crawford County, $5,680

Marion County Agricultural Society Inc, Marion County, $7,500

Marion County Jr. Fair Building Improvement Committee, Marion County, $7,500

RV Farm (River Valley Local School District), Marion County, $12,000

Agricultural Education Department—Carey Exempted Village Schools, Wyandot County, $12,000

Cardington Fire Department, Morrow County, $10,000

Morrow County Fair/Fair Board, Morrow County, $15,000

New Riegel Joint Fire District, Seneca County, $4,795

Ft. Jennings Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County, $10,000

Ottawa Elementary, Putnam County, $4,835

Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District, Paulding, $6,000

Portage Fire District Firefighters Association, Ottawa County, $9,690

Putnam County Calf Keepers, Putnam County, $15,000

AgCredit team members present a $7,500 check to Marion County Fair Board members.

“We’re proud to support organizations that make our communities better, safer and healthier places to live and work,” said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker. “All of us at AgCredit congratulate these incredible organizations, each of which reflect the vision, service and innovation of rural communities across northern Ohio.”

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2024 application process will begin in March, and funds will be distributed by Dec. 31.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: AgCredit awards Mission Fund grants to local organizations