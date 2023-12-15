Age defense fails as 60-year-old gets 25 years in Erie federal case over child porn

After he was convicted at trial in federal court in Erie of six counts related to child pornography and sexual exploitation of minors, a Warren County man tried to turn his age into his best defense.

The defendant, 60-year-old Jeffrey C. Rogers, faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

Rogers' age, his lawyer argued in court, means a sentence of any longer than 15 years would be unfair and "tantamount to a life sentence."

The age-based argument largely fell short.

In a case rare because it involved a trial — most federal criminal defendants nationwide plead guilty — Rogers was sentenced to one of the longer terms imposed recently in a child pornography case in U.S. District Court in Erie.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in federal prison and a lifetime term of supervised release. The sentence was 10 years more than what the defense wanted and five years less than minimum sentence of 30 years that the U.S. Attorney's Office requested.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines granted the defense's request that she sentence Rogers below the federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a term in the range of 27 years to 30 years.

At the same time, Haines said the 25-year sentence was appropriate given Rogers' conviction and the evidence. She also gave him credit for the 5½ years he had spent in prison as he awaited trial.

Rogers will be near or in his 80s when he is released.

"Your offenses are reprehensible and serious violations of federal law," Haines told him.

Rogers' victims in child porn case were 14 and 16

Rogers was found guilty at trial in August 2022 of five counts of production of child pornography — defined as material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor — and one count of possession of child pornography. He was acquitted of 10 other counts related to child pornography.

A jury convicted Rogers of taking five photos on his cellphone of two girls, 14 and 16 years old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct at his apartment in Sheffield in November 2017, according to court records. Rogers was accused of sexually assaulting the girls and taking the photos of them after he gave them marijuana and alcohol, according to the records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said one of the girls told investigators that she and a friend had gone to Rogers apartment, on Center Street, to clean for him, but ended up getting victimized. Both the girls had problems, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and one of the girls spurred the probe against Rogers in early 2018 after she reported, during mental health treatment, what Rogers had done to her and her friend.

"These were vulnerable victims," the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, said at the sentencing. "These were troubled kids."

Pennsylvania State Police troopers got a search warrant to seize Rogers' cellphones in February 2018. The FBI also investigated. Rogers was indicted in June 2018, when he was 55.

Rogers says little in court as he is sentenced to lengthy term

Rogers, who never married and has no children, said little at sentencing, apparently on the advice of his lawyer, Andrew Lipson, an assistant federal public defender. Lipson told Haines that statements a defendant makes at sentencing can complicate an appeal when the defendant is convicted at trial and maintains his innocence, as Rogers did on Thursday.

"I have nothing to add," Rogers told Haines after Lipson argued for a 15-year sentence. "I trust your judgment."

Lipson argued that Rogers deserved a break given his age and his alcoholism. Since 1983, according to court records, Rogers had been charged with DUI five times.

Lipson said alcohol abuse largely drove the activity Rogers' behavior. He said Rogers has become sober in prison. Lipson predicted that alcohol counseling once he gets out of prison would keep Rogers from getting in trouble again.

"He does not present a unique risk to the community," Lipson said.

He also highlighted Rogers' age. He urged Haines to impose a sentence that would allow Rogers to "breathe fresh air for at least some time after his release."

'You ruined my daughter,' mom of victim says in child porn case

Trabold, the prosecutor, asked Haines to keep Rogers "away from children as long as you possibly can" by sentencing him to at least 30 years.

Trabold said Rogers should get no benefit from his age, and he said Rogers' long history of untreated alcoholism showed that he was unable to control his behavior and would be unlikely to be able to do so in the future. Rogers failed to act his age, as a man in his mid-50s, when he engaged in the illegal behavior with the girls when they showed up at his apartment, Trabold said.

"Instead of acting like an adult in the situation and refusing to let the victims into his apartment, he willingly let them in and did everything he could to get what he wanted," Trabold wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

"Rather than telling two teenage girls to go home, he plied them with drugs and alcohol to reduce their defenses and then took what he wanted," according to the memo. "Assaulting them was not enough, though. He also had to take explicit photos of them."

In court, Trabold referred to the "lifelong impact" that Rogers' conduct had on the two victims. He read from a victim-impact statement that a mother of one of the girls submitted. The mother's remarks showed how a 60-year-old man had devastated a young woman just starting adulthood.

"I have had many nights where I'm afraid to go to sleep because I'm afraid my daughter will be dead in the morning," according to a portion of the mother's statement, which is included in Trabold's sentencing memo. "I have cried myself to sleep so many nights."

"My daughter withdrew from everyone," the mother also wrote, at times addressing Rogers' directly. "She ended up dropping out of school and into a mental hospital. She was in counseling. She has been diagnosed with severe depression. You ruined my daughter!"

