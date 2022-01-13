Age Expert Answers Aging Questions From Twitter

Motley Fool

The Tampa-St. Petersburg region has long been a haven for retirees and working northerners alike heading to the Sunshine state for the weather, the ocean, and affordable real estate. According to University of Florida research cited by the Tampa Bay Times, a lot of the people moving into the Tampa Bay area are coming from elsewhere in Florida, especially from Palm Beach and Miami. In fact, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area as a whole has grown to 2,945,000 as 2022 unfolds, up 1.17% in a year, and the city of Tampa itself has swelled to 397,085 souls, up 1.7% in single year.