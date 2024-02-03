Age-Friendly Olmsted County update set for Thursday

Feb. 2—ROCHESTER — An effort to address needs of an aging Olmsted County population will be the topic of a forum planned for Thursday.

Age-Friendly Olmsted County

was created after the county joined local agencies to enroll in the AARP's age-friendly communities program in an effort to gauge infrastructure and service needs and preferences of today's older generations.

Last year, the effort began implementing a three-year action plan addressing age-friendly community supports, aging in place readiness and community engagement.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, organizers will provide an update on the work and share plans for 2024. The forum hosted by In the City for Good will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW.

Age-Friendly Olmsted County will report on advocacy efforts to:

* Improve the sustainability of state funding for programs supporting aging in place.

* Launch expanded caregiver support of respite services care.

* Provide new dementia care supports and services.

Organizers will also share their work with the state on digital connection and opportunity and its new partnerships with the city of Rochester using walk and park audits to further age friendly active transportation and parks. The group will discuss its work with the Rochester Area Housing Coalition and Housing Alliance on senior housing priorities.

The program will also include the launch of a new online resource guide to aging in Olmsted County in partnership with Rochester Local. AARP Minnesota is also expected o present its local activities and plans for the coming year.