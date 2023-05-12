Age, not aluminum, is greatest risk factor for Alzheimer's, dementia | Fact check

The claim: Aluminum is the biggest contributing factor to Alzheimer’s and dementia

A May 3 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims a household item is to blame for one of the most common neurological diseases.

“Aluminum is the #1 contributing factor for Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” reads the post. “Stop cooking with it.”

It was shared more than 100 times in less than a week.

Our rating: False

Experts told USA TODAY that research on the connection between aluminum and Alzheimer's Disease has been inconclusive. Age is considered the greatest risk factor for both Alzheimer's and dementia, though other controllable factors can also have an impact.

Age is greatest risk factor in both Alzheimer's and dementia

The National Institute on Aging says age is the most important known risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and that the frequency of the disease doubles about every five years beyond the age of 65.

The Alzheimer’s Association website also says aluminum is not a cause of the condition. In addition to age, risk factors listed there include family history, genetics and head injuries.

The aluminum claim dates back to the 1960s and is one of several myths that have emerged about the condition, according to the organization. Since then, there have been concerns that casual exposure to aluminum through everyday sources, including cookware, beverage cans and deodorants, could contribute to developing the disease.

But the assertion that it's the top factor in Alzheimer's and dementia is an "exaggeration and distortion," said Dr. Allison B. Reiss, professor of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and a member of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Medical, Scientific & Memory Screening Advisory Board.

“There are many studies that show an association between higher aluminum exposure and neurodegeneration, but association is not causation, and the controversy here is not resolved,” she said. “There is no proof that aluminum is the No. 1 factor in (Alzheimer's Disease).”

Aluminum is also not a known cause of dementia, according to Dr. Jonathan Hollander, a program director for the National Institute of Environmental Health Services' Genes, Environment and Health Branch.

Age is "widely considered the No. 1 risk factor" for both Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Hollander said. He described research suggesting aluminum as a causal factor for the conditions as "inconclusive."

The Alzheimer Society of Canada also says there is “no convincing evidence” that aluminum exposure is connected to dementia.

Dr. Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer's Association’s chief science officer, said experts are focusing on other areas of research and "few believe that everyday sources of aluminum pose any threat."

“It is especially important now – in this exciting new era where we have the first approved treatments that slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease – that people do not get lost in old fears and myths,” she said.

USA TODAY previously debunked a claim that heat causes aluminum to leach into food and causes Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s and cancer.

