Age-old Publishers Clearing House scam seems to be popping up more

A woman in northeast Charlotte has a warning for others.

She asked not to use her name, but she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke the scam started with a voicemail.

“(The caller) left a message, saying this was Publishers Clearing House, calling to award me my winnings from the sweepstakes,” she said.

She says she called back and the person told her she won more than $32 million and a Mercedes, but that she’d have to pay a so-called “tax” of more than $5,000 to get it.

She realized spending money to get money was a red flag. “I knew it was a scam,” she said. So, she hung up. The woman says she’s played the popular sweepstakes before but doesn’t know if that’s how the scammer found her.

Publishers Clearing House has a warning on its website saying if someone contacts you “claiming to be one of our employees” and asks for money, including taxes, “DON’T! It’s a SCAM.”

Publishers Clearing House says it would “never ask for money to claim a prize” or even say you won in advance. The company says it will only break the good news in person through its Prize Patrol, with balloons, a bouquet of roses, and a check in hand.

Stoogenke asked Publishers Clearing House why it seems Channel 9 is hearing from more people reporting this scam now, but he didn’t hear back in time for this report.

In the meantime, remember this is not the only scam involving PCH. Click here for more tips and warning signs to help you avoid the other cons as well.

