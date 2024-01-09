The age of the private moon mission has begun

Robert Lea
·5 min read
United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday at 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 GMT). .
United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday at 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 GMT). .

Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket on Monday (Dec. 8), setting the stage for a new era of private space exploration.

Peregrine was originally due to reach the moon on Feb. 23 and become the first private company to conduct a soft landing on the moon, but the lander experienced a propulsion anomaly just hours into its mission that involved a "critical loss of propellant." Astrobotic is now looking into alternative scenarios to salvage what science it can from the mission.

But Peregrine is only the first of many planned private moon missions. Despite the fact that the mission did not pan out as planned, a number of other private lunar missions are set to follow hot on its heels. Thanks to NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program (CLPS) and other private initiatives, multiple missions to the lunar surface are scheduled through 2026. And that's just in the United States alone.

Related: 10 exhilarating spaceflight missions to watch in 2024

Future NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative missions

There are several other CLPS initiative commercial missions set to launch during 2024, many of which will also head for the lunar south pole.

The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rocver (VIPER) is the second scheduled CLPS Astrobotic mission set for this year. This golf cart-sized roving robot will search for water and other compounds in lunar soils over the course of 100 Earth days.

The robot will be equipped with a drill to dig up soil cuttings from as deep as 3.28 feet (1 meter) below the lunar surface. These drill samples will be analyzed within the robot, allowing operators to determine the composition and concentration of potential resources, including water and other ices.

NASA's ice-hunting VIPER moon rover will ride a commercial Astrobotic Griffin lander to the moon in 2024.
NASA's ice-hunting VIPER moon rover will ride a commercial Astrobotic Griffin lander to the moon in 2024.

Another space exploration company that will be making the most of CLPS this year is Intuitive Machines, which is based in Houston, Texas.

The company will place its Nova-C lander near a crater at the lunar south pole as part of a mission designated Intuitive Machines 1 (TO2-IM) no earlier than Feb. 2024.

The mission will be carried to space atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will aim to investigate what happens when high-energy particles from the sun strike the lunar surface and the effect of space weather on the moon.

Another Intuitive Machines mission set to venture to the moon in 2024 is the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment 1 (PRIME-1).

The aim of this robot is also to hunt for water at the lunar south pole, which PRIME-1 will do with two elements: the Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain (TRIDENT) and the Mass Spectrometer for Observing Lunar Operations (MSolo). TRIDENT will gather samples and pass them to MSolo for analysis.

An illustration of the private Nova-C moon lander built by Intuitive Machines with NASA's Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) attached to the spacecraft.
An illustration of the private Nova-C moon lander built by Intuitive Machines with NASA's Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) attached to the spacecraft.

A third CLPS mission for Intuitive Machines in 2024 will see payloads delivered to the near side of the moon. The mission, provisionally known as IM-3, will investigate a strange feature of the moon officially known as Reiner Gamma, which appears as a bright swirl in the dark expanse of the Oceanus Procellarum mare.

The hope is to determine if this swirl is the result of crustal magnetism. It will also feature secondary payloads, including a rover and a data relay satellite.

Another company set to capitalize on the CLPS program at some point in 2024 is Firefly Aerospace, also based in Texas, which will send the Blue Ghost lander to Mare Crisium, a large basaltic plain on the moon created by early volcanic eruptions.

The Blue Ghost Mission 1 (TO 19D) will carry a whopping ten payloads to the moon on the box-shaped two-deck lander. Blue Ghost will measure heat flow from the lunar interior to the surface of the moon. In addition to this, it will use its vantage point on the moon to turn its attention to Earth's magnetosphere.

a squat, roughly cube-shaped spacecraft wrapped in gold foil sits on the surface of the moon
a squat, roughly cube-shaped spacecraft wrapped in gold foil sits on the surface of the moon

RELATED STORIES:

Private Peregrine moon lander is stacked on ULA Vulcan rocket ahead of Jan. 8 launch

The moon: Everything you need to know about Earth's companion

Facts about ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket

This flurry of commercial space activity will continue into 2025 when another company, Draper, is set to send its SERIES-2 lander to a region of the far side of the moon called Schrödinger Basin.

In 2026, Firefly will send its second lot of payloads to the moon as part of the CLPS program. During this launch, the company will also be shooting for a landing on the far side of the moon.

The operators of these two missions are no doubt buoyed by the fact that in August 2023, India became the first country to successfully land a craft, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, in this hard-to-access area of the moon.

Russia attempted the same feat the same month, but that mission ended in failure when the lander crashed into the lunar surface due to a sensor anomaly. Far from the lunar south pole region, A private Japanese mission met a similar fate in April 2023 when ispace's Hakuto-R lander crashed onto the moon.

Recommended Stories

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffers propulsion issue, making moon landing unlikely

    After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.

  • United Launch Alliance, Astrobotic ready for early Monday liftoff to the moon

    United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • Astrobotic ready to launch Peregrine lunar lander in early January

    Astrobotic’s first lunar lander is ready for lift-off. The company announced Tuesday that the lander, called Peregrine, has completed final checkouts and fueling after it was mated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket last month. All that’s left now is launch on January 8 — followed, of course, by a historic lunar landing.

  • Intuitive Machines, SpaceX push lunar lander launch date to February

    Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.

  • 'Echo': What to know about Marvel's first TV-MA series and its Indigenous and deaf star

    "Echo" marks several firsts for Marvel.

  • Michigan's victory over Washington draws biggest national championship TV audience since 2020

    Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.

  • Walmart debuts generative AI search and AI replenishment features at CES

    In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon is offering a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI, and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.

  • Coughs can linger for weeks after getting sick. Here’s why — and how to get over it faster.

    What causes a cough that just won't quit? Experts explain.

  • Fidelity National Financial says hackers stole data on 1.3 million customers

    Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.

  • Draymond Green ready to return for Warriors after latest suspension: ‘I’ve cost my team enough’

    “I needed a break, just from everything.”

  • How to watch Super Bowl 58 in 2024: Date, odds, TV channel, halftime show, and everything you need to know

    There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?

  • How my grandfather's dementia changed our relationship — and kept us connected

    "Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.

  • SEC's X account hacked, sharing 'unauthorized tweet' regarding spot bitcoin ETF

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.

  • The best Bluetooth car adapters of 2024

    If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed as tech pares losses

    Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.

  • Rachel Balkovec reportedly hired by Miami Marlins as new director of player development

    Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.

  • All 737-Max 9 jets to remain grounded until Boeing sends new instructions, FAA says

    Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.