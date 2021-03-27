In age of protein shakes and nutrition bars, this Texas Ranger fuels up with Snickers

Jeff Wilson
·2 min read

Taylor Hearn has a beef to pick with Arizona and Braum’s.

The Texas Rangers left-hander, who grew up in Royse City, is a big fan of Braum’s, and had a hankering for some Friday night after his final appearance of spring training.

That or Whataburger. But there aren’t any Braum’s franchises in Arizona, much to Hearn’s chagrin, so Whataburger it is.

Hearn, it turns out, doesn’t eat before his starts. He said it makes him focus more, but maybe it keeps him from a, um, reversal caused by nerves.

Oh, but he eats during starts.

Nothing satisfies his need for nourishment like his favorite candy.

“Usually when I’m starting I’ll eat Snickers in between innings,” Hearn said. “That’s something I’ve always done. That’s just something I’ve started doing to where I don’t eat before games. It kind of helps me out and helps me stay focused and makes me think about Whataburger or whatever it may be I’m going to go get after the game.”

He doesn’t mess around with minis or fun-size bars, like the ones parents steal from their kids’ Halloween hauls. No, Hearn goes for the full-size Snickers.

Actually, he devours two of them if stretched to seven innings or more.

Two of those bad boys account for 440 calories, 22 grams of fat, 58 grams of carbs, 50 grams of sugar and eight grams of protein.

Just what every 6-foot-6, 230-pound pitcher needs.

“If I get two full-sizes, I’m going to go as deep as I can,” Hearn said. “I’ll take it because Snickers is my favorite candy. If I could, I’d eat Whataburger before a game, but we’re not going to do that.”

