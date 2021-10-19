Chart: COVID death risk for age groups by vaccination status

Data: CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Even vaccinated Americans who are 80 or older are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than anyone — vaccinated or not — under the age of 50, according to CDC data.

Why it matters: The vaccines work really well against hospitalization and death, but they're not perfect. Reducing the level of COVID circulating in the community is key to protecting older or vulnerable adults — even vaccinated ones.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Age has always been one of the biggest determinants of whether someone is at risk of severe COVID, and that remains true even with vaccines.

That's why regulators are in the process of recommending booster shots for older adults, along with other vulnerable populations.

Some Pfizer recipients, as well as immunocompromised people, are already eligible for a third dose.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free