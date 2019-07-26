Is AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UAVS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is AgEagle Aerial Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, AgEagle Aerial Systems had US$9.0k of debt at March 2019, down from US$125.6k a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.15m in cash, so it actually has US$2.14m net cash.

AMEX:UAVS Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is AgEagle Aerial Systems's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AgEagle Aerial Systems had liabilities of US$331.8k due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.15m as well as receivables valued at US$11.5k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.83m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that AgEagle Aerial Systems's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Simply put, the fact that AgEagle Aerial Systems has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is AgEagle Aerial Systems's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

It seems likely shareholders hope that AgEagle Aerial Systems can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is AgEagle Aerial Systems?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that AgEagle Aerial Systems had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$1.4m and booked a US$2.4m accounting loss. But at least it has US$2.2m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. For riskier companies like AgEagle Aerial Systems I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.