The Ageing Overachievers who are ruining it for the rest of us

They sing better than us. They dance better than us. They are slimmer, more glowing and look sooo much better than us. Who will rid our culture of these overachieving oldies? We don’t mean literally, but we’re thinking maybe they could be a little less, you know, performative?

We use the term “oldie” advisedly, by the way. Possibly because Gen-Zers regard anyone over 40 as “a bit mumsy” and the NHS literally labels you geriatric if you’re pregnant past 35. Not that there’s anything inherently wrong with being “a bit” or even “a lot” mumsy. But judging by the raft of ageing-yet-somehow-ageless gazelle-like glamazons like Liz Hurley, 58, and charismatic silver foxes à la George Clooney, who, at 62, is officially old enough for a Freedom Pass on London buses, the best is yet to come.

George Clooney: the ultimate silver fox - getty

Venerable vocalists

Pocket rocket Kylie Minogue recently reached number one with Tension, her new, 16th studio album. Apparently in its first week it outsold the entire top 20 in the UK charts combined. Here in Blighty, where we love her, Kylie is the only female artist to score number one albums across five decades: from the 1980s to the 2020s. That’s an interminable career for teenagers to get their heads around; more extraordinary still, she’s 55, which for any female artist is 385 in (Iggy) Pop years.

Meanwhile the Rolling Stones (combined age a sprightly 235) have just released a new album, Hackney Diamonds – and Petula Clark appeared in the West End last year aged 90. We can only assume it’s the combination of adulation and adrenalin that keeps them young.

Kylie Minogue recently reached number one with Tension, her new, 16th studio album - Gotham

Seasoned salseras

Obviously we all want Angela “high-kicking” Rippon – at 78, Strictly Come Dancing’s oldest ever and classiest ever competitor – to win, ideally Boom Shack-A-Lacking with the people’s other favourite, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, 53.

She is outstanding, as we knew she would be, but if this gem of a show has taught us anything, it’s that you’re never too old to shake a leg. Too useless, maybe – take a bizarrely doddery bow, Les Dennis, aged a mere 69. But settling down to watch appointment television every weekend is a reminder that age isn’t always the best measure of fitness or flexibility – and maybe if we all spent less time on our sofas watching other people leap about we might conceivably be able to join them some day.

Incidentally, no less a personage than Queen Camilla herself, 76, is a fan of Silver Swan ballet classes, dance lessons designed for older people, not all of whom are royal.

Angela Rippon: Strictly Come Dancing’s oldest and classiest ever competitor - bbc

Bon voyagers

For some golden age go-getters, it’s less about the footwork and more about the pedal to the metal. Enter, then, the old-time travellers, embarking on road trips like born-again Gap Yah students. Their poster girl must surely be the puckish, occasionally potty-mouthed Miriam Margolyes, 82, currently on our screens as she journeys through Australia’s remotest regions in search of – well, we’ll know when she finds it. She has dual citizenship and is eager to uncover the true essence of the Antipodean soul. We hope she’s got AA breakdown cover. It’s going to be a helluva long drive.

For those happier on shank’s mare, we need look no further than John Craven, a sprightly 83, yomping across the South Downs or wherever for Countryfile, flogging calendars as he goes. Oh, and in case anyone had forgotten, Sir David Attenborough is 97. Enough said. Fresh air and colobus monkeys – the elixir of youth.

Miriam Margolyes, 82, is currently journeying through Australia’s remotest regions - Karwai Tang

Model behaviourists

See them and weep. Or at least allow your lower lip to wobble. There they are, the original supermodels, languidly draped over the cover of September’s British Vogue, not looking a day over 58 (Linda Evangelista), 57 (Cindy Crawford), 54 (Christy Turlington) and 53 (Naomi Campbell). Brows unfurrowed as Alpine milkmaids, not a lump nor a bump in sight, they look airbrushed to within an AI pixel. Maybe they are, maybe they’re not. According to a Vogue spokeswoman quoted in The New York Times, there was only “minimal retouching and minimal lighting” on the photographs.

Hmm. We’re not convinced, but anyone who’s ever discovered the “Touch up” option on Zoom will understand; if the possibility exists, use it. A lot. Incidentally, not so long ago Margolyes appeared on Vogue too, radiating her own inimitable fashion. Add to that the fact she is joining Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary specials due to air in November and she’s the very definition of a triple threat.

Christy Turlington: still unfurrowed at 54 - Misan Harriman

Fertility Symbols

Trophy wives are so last century. Now the focus is on how your late-life loins are firing. Nothing says “I’ve still got it, guys” like a mewling newborn birthed by a woman half (better still a third) of a male celebrity’s age. Who ideally doesn’t co-habit. Job done.

Jeremy Kyle has just announced he’s expecting his sixth child at the age of 58. Sir Mick Jagger, 80, has eight children; the youngest, Deveraux, now six, was born in the US when the Rolling Stones frontman was 73. But he’s a mere stripling; earlier this year, Hollywood A-lister Al Pacino, 83, welcomed a fourth child, Roman, with his 29-year-old girlfriend. They split up just months later and it’s rumoured they’re in for a custody battle.



Female celebrities at the more mature end of the spectrum are also putting us punters to shame with their energy, as attested by the aforementioned Naomi Campbell, who suddenly and – to the rest of us at least – entirely unexpectedly embraced motherhood at the age of 50, when she revealed a baby to the world in 2021. She then appeared with a second two years later, sagely observing “it’s never too late to become a mother”. Good vibes. Bad biology. It’s considered rude to ask about the logistics. But I think we can all agree that a happy ever after is a happy ever after, folks.

Naomi Campbell unexpectedly embraced motherhood at the age of 50 - Misan Harriman

After that role call, who among us wouldn’t prefer to be lithe, limber and lissome in our twilight years? You reap as you sow, however. It’s an inescapable fact that you need to put the work in sooner to enjoy the results later. So if you want to be sensational at 70 then all you need to do is dance like Craig Revel Horwood is watching, sing like a tiny Australian woman, take the road less travelled with a film crew and always but always take minimal retouching to the very max.

