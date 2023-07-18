Agencies collaborate to arrest online child sex predator

Jul. 18—ASHTABULA — It was similar to the "To Catch a Predator" TV series in which Dateline NBC featured confrontations with host Chris Hansen, partly filmed with a hidden camera, of adult men arriving at a sting house to have sex with a minor and typically being arrested as a result.

Last Tuesday, investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Office of Investigative Services and troopers from OHP'S Ashtabula Post joined forces to target online child sexual predators and internet crimes against children.

It wasn't long before they nabbed a suspect after engaging in undercover online conversations with him on a popular social media platform, according to OHP reports.

The suspect, Gary M. Cowell, 50, of Ashtabula, was asked to meet up with what he allegedly thought was an underage girl with the intent of performing sexual acts. Instead, he met up with investigators.

Cowell was arrested upon his arrival at the predetermined location.

He is being held without bond at the Ashtabula County jail in Jefferson and charged with importuning, a fifth-degree felony; attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, according to OHP reports.

"We conduct details like this in an effort to reduce the presence of online child predators and the exploitation of children in our communities," said Col. Charles A. Jones, OHP superintendent. "Through these collaborations, we focus on our shared mission to stop child exploitation and educate Ohioans on human trafficking."

According to Ashtabula County Common Pleas records, Cowell has been convicted of other crimes in the past, including solicitation, driving while under suspension, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.

This operation was done in collaboration with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and the Northeast Ohio Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

"I am committed to protecting our community and especially our children," Sheriff William Niemi said. "My office will work hand-and-hand with all of our agencies to ensure safety for Ashtabula County and get these predators off the street who are preying on our young children and teenagers."

If you are a victim of exploitation or you know of a child being sexually exploited online, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-Hour CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or call the Patrol at #677.