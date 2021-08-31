Agencies increase effort to combat overdoses

Aug. 31—Law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts when it comes to accidental overdoses for users and themselves.

Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event held each year to honor those who have died, and educate others that overdosing is preventable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 drug overdoses were reported in 2020, with more than three-quarters attributed to opioids.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker, who is also assigned as an officer for District 27 Drug and Violent Task Force, said investigators are seeing more cases of heroin overdoses nowadays.

"Two years ago heroin wasn't that bad here and it was almost as if you've never seen heroin," said Baker. "In the past two years and up until now, heroin is pretty prominent in this area and it's bad."

To make matters worse, investigators say they are seeing more heroin "cut," or mixed, with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but can be 100 times more potent.

"With fentanyl, 2.2 micrograms is fatal to a person and that's the size of a salt granule. It's a white substance that looks like meth or cocaine and it seeps through your pores, or you can breath it in," Baker said.

Fentanyl can cause respiratory distress or death if taken in high doses, or combined with other substances, especially alcohol.

Baker has not been exposed to fentanyl while conducting traffic stops or arresting someone. However, he knows of an officer who overdosed after he inhaled the deadly drug while searching a vehicle.

"It's so scary and we actually have no less than two deputies on scene while conducting a search because just in case we get exposed to fentanyl," he said.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King also said his department is dealing with more fentanyl and heroin recently.

"Fentanyl is such a dangerous substance that if you don't handle it correctly, even as police officers, it can cause death," King has said.

Each and every law enforcement officer keep naloxone/Narcan, an opioid drug overdose reversal nasal spray, either on their person or inside their patrol vehicle.

"You'll go through a two-hour class where they tell you about Narcan, what it does, how to administer it, and what it's for," said Baker.

Ryan Patton, part-time EMT for Pafford Medical Services, said anyone who administers Narcan should immediately call 911.

"The narcan will only work for a very short amount of time. The patient will most likely start to overdose again as the Narcan wears off," said Patton.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

The Drug Enforcement Administration National Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year when area residents have the opportunity to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.

The main reason for the Drug Take Back Day is that leftover prescription drugs are a public safety issue. When taken without a prescription or doctor's supervision, pharmaceutical drugs can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

Capt. James Bell, of the Northeastern State University Police Department, is also chairman of Tahlequah Bringing Everyone's Strengths Together Community Coalition. Bell said volunteers don't look at information on the medication, or pay attention to what drugs that are brought in.

Some of the most commonly abused prescription medications are: narcotic opioid painkillers, such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, methadone, and codeine; and anxiety medications, like Xanax, Valium, Ativan, and Klonopin.

If not disposed of properly, unused prescription drugs can have adverse effects on community health. That's why the drugs Bell collects are taken to the DEA to be incinerated.

There are still other ways to properly dispose of medications. The CCSO and TPD have permanent drop-off boxes available.