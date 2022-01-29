Agencies join Domestic Violence Initiative

Jan. 29—Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the community isn't alone in seeing high incidents of domestic violence.

"I think domestic violence is something that historically has plagued every community across the United States," Lacy said.

She said she applauds the Danville Police Department in getting the COPS grant and having special officers assigned to specific crimes, such as domestic violence.

Lacy said many times people try to sweep domestic violence under the rug.

The connection with her office, victims and the police department, is to make sure they get the evidence needed to prosecute the case.

Having a police officer assigned to domestic violence cases will be a benefit to the state's attorney's office and make sure they're not letting anything fall through the cracks, Lacy said.

"Victims are afraid and don't want to come forward," Lacy said.

She said she wants to prosecute domestic violence cases all day long, but if a victim says nothing happened, the victim can't be saved from themselves.

Lacy said she's also proud Vermilion County now has a Child Advocacy Center, making sure children are protected.

Crosspoint Human Services Director of Y Programs Cher Pollock said, "the initiative by Chief Yates is something that we are participating in and looking forward to. We have a positive relationship with the police department and they're very responsive to our needs.

"This is only going to enhance that and our working relationship," Pollock added, saying that more collaboration results in better services they can give.

It's been a difficult time for services during the coronavirus pandemic. Crosspoint has struggled to provide safety for staff and the people they serve, but they've been creative, Pollock said.

"We do a lot on the phone and via Zoom and other ways so that people don't feel exposed," Pollock said. "It's hard to come into a facility like ours when you've got fears about covid."

Story continues

Crosspoint and its women's and children's shelter have seen demand for services go up and down the last few years.

At the start of the pandemic, they thought they would be inundated with people seeking shelter and other services.

"It was very quiet," Pollock said, adding that doesn't indicate things weren't going on, but they weren't hearing from people on their hotline.

"People were taking seriously to shelter at home, and we didn't have groups and things going at first," she too added of support and counseling sessions.

As Crosspoint became more creative and groups started meeting again, demand for services has increased.

One area Crosspoint has seen more demand for is the Partner Abuse Intervention Program. It is a group meeting format, for people to get support from their peers. It addresses violence and abuse, whether financial, emotional, verbal, spiritual or other types of abuse.

The group program helps partners recognize abusive behaviors, learn nonviolent interaction skills and teaches them to take responsibility for their abusive behavior and the effects of their abuse on their partners and children.

There also has been a bigger demand on Crosspoint's hotline that people can call 24 hours a day. Crosspoint's Domestic Violence Hotline is: 888-549-1800.

Trained hotline staff provide supportive counseling, crisis intervention, advocacy and information and referral. Crosspoint can provide response to the emergency room or hospital to provide information and emotional support to a person experiencing domestic violence or homelessness.

"So many people were laid off and unemployed," Pollock said. "The abusive party was now home all the time and made it difficult for a person to flee or get help. A person can call in the middle of the night."

Earlier this month during the Danville Martin Luther King Jr. parade/motorcade when the group stopped for a brief ceremony at the MLK monument at Jackson and Williams streets in Danville, NAACP President Ed Butler said part of MLK's dream is alive today, with people embracing each other.

"But the journey's not over. We've still got a long way to go. We still have domestic violence. We've got murders. We've got shooters. We have black on black crime," Butler said. "If (Martin Luther King Jr.) was here today, he wouldn't be pleased of the things we're doing today.

"So, it's very important, no matter what the situation is. We've got to lay all malice aside. We've got to lay all anger aside. Yes, we might disagree. But we have to disagree to agree; and come on one common ground that we are all in this race together," Butler said.