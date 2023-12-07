Agencies partner to hunt for child predators

Dec. 6—TRIAD — A new multi-agency law enforcement task force based in Asheboro will focus on daily undercover operations to search for online child predators and develop operational plans to interdict their searches for children, Randolph County's sheriff announced Wednesday.

The Invictus Project — "invictus" means unconquerable or undefeated in Latin — will be the first effort in North Carolina to use such a full-time, proactive model, partnering with the sheriff's offices in Alamance, Davidson and Forsyth counties as well as the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Our children are our most precious resource and deserve our best efforts to protect them from the evils of society," said Sheriff Greg Seabolt. "In many cases, persons convicted of child sex offenses admit that they have abused other children. It is only logical to assume that these individuals will continue to abuse children until they are caught."

A local counter-human-trafficking organization, Lantern Rescue, approached Seabolt with a proposal to start a center in Randolph County to investigate child exploitation, solicitation and trafficking.

Seabolt then reached out to the other agencies and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On Monday, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved Seabolt's request for the project.

Seabolt noted that while the SBI expects there to have been more than 27,000 online tips about internet crimes against children by the end of 2023, there are only 250 investigators statewide assigned to that category of crime, or one investigator for every 108 tips.

He said that Invictus will use a methodical approach to investigate cyber tips based upon solvability factors, work with its investigative partners to strategically use available resources and use a victim-centered approach to forensic examination of evidence to uncover human trafficking elements of cases that might otherwise go unreported.

Another component of the project will be the education and training of officers on topics including cyber investigations, human trafficking, child exploitation, undercover chat operations and use of force.

Because Interstate 85 and several U.S. highways run through Randolph County, The Invictus Project will have subject matter experts in a central location capable of sharing their investigative techniques and lessons learned with the state's greater law enforcement community, Seabolt said.

"When predators commit perverse and heinous acts against children, those children are affected for the rest of their lives. Those effects impact every aspect of their well-being," he said. "We therefore must make every effort to prevent and deter these predators from abusing, exploiting, and trafficking them. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."