ADRIAN — Financial rating agencies A.M. Best Co. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) recently both reaffirmed ‘A-’ (Excellent) ratings with “stable” outlooks for Gleaner Life Insurance Society.

It was the 15th year in a row that A.M. Best has assigned such ratings to Adrian-based Gleaner Life, a news release said. KBRA, meanwhile, issued its ratings report Jan. 20. It was the sixth consecutive year KBRA has given Gleaner Life an “A-” (Excellent) rating with a “stable” outlook.

A.M. Best’s ratings report was issued March 8, the release said. It reported Gleaner Life’s “Risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed at the strongest level.” A.M. Best also reported “Invested assets consist of high-quality fixed-income securities, with significant allocations in corporate and private placements. A portion of the relatively short-duration instruments allows Gleaner to invest new money in higher-yielding bonds by taking advantage of rising interest rates in the near term. … Gleaner has a well-developed Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program that is strong relative to peers and reflects the size and complexity of its operating and risk profile.”

Gleaner Life Insurance Society is a member-owned, nonprofit fraternal benefit society. It was established in 1894, and its home office is in Adrian at 5200 W. U.S. 223. As a fraternal organization, Gleaner provides volunteer opportunities and supports outreach programs, which, the release said, “make a difference in the lives of our members and the communities where they live work and serve.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Agencies reaffirm Gleaner Life Insurance Society’s ‘A-’ stable ratings