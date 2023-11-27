Agencies remain tight-lipped following stabbing of Derek Chauvin in Tucson prison

Federal agencies remained tight-lipped in the days following the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

An attorney for Chauvin, Greg Erikson, lambasted federal prison officials over a lack of transparency after his client was stabbed on the afternoon of Nov. 24 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. Visitation at the prison has since been suspended indefinitely.

Erikson issued a statement to the Associated Press saying he and Chauvin’s family have repeatedly struggled to obtain more details about the stabbing at the medium-security prison and have largely relied on media reports.

“As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous,” Erickson said to AP. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.”

Brian Evans, a spokesperson for the Office of Minnesota Attorney General, confirmed Chauvin was stabbed over the weekend and was expected to survive but had no additional details to offer on Monday.

"I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence. He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence," Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons remained intransigent when it came to offering details surrounding the stabbing and refused to even identify Chauvin as the victim, merely stating an “incarcerated individual” was assaulted at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

An agency spokesperson said the victim’s name and their medical status isn’t being released for privacy and safety reasons.

“No employees were injured during the incident,” the bureau said in a statement. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued. The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

Emery Nelson, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, also refused to identify any suspects or persons of interest involved in the stabbing.

“We do not discuss whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,” Nelson said. “However, we can inform you the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.”

Brooke Brennan, an FBI spokesperson, confirmed the agency was aware of the assault but referred any additional inquiries to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

It remained unclear as of Monday whether Chauvin would remain at the Tucson facility or if the Federal Bureau of Prisons would enact heightened security measures after Chauvin is discharged from the hospital.

Randilee Giamusso, another spokesperson for the Federal Bureaus of Prisons, maintained the agency wouldn’t release said information due to safety and privacy concerns.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual including medical status or potential transfer plans,” Giamusso said in an email. “Additionally, we do not comment on matters related to investigations.”

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, federal prisons operate under five different security levels. Facilities are designated as either minimum, low, medium, high, or administrative; and facilities with different security levels that are in close proximity to each other are known as prison complexes.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson is a medium-security prison.

Medium-security prisons FCIs have strengthened perimeters (often double fences with electronic detection systems), mostly cell-type housing, a wide variety of work and treatment programs, higher staff-to-inmate ratio than low-security prisons, and more internal controls.

AP reported that another attorney of Chauvin's, Eric Nelson, had advocated for keeping him out of the general population and away from other inmates, anticipating he’d be a target. In Minnesota, Chauvin was mainly kept in solitary confinement “largely for his own protection,” Nelson wrote in court papers last year.

Nelson's law office declined to provide comment on Saturday.

