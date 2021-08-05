Agencies search for missing man; turns out he was having an affair

Aug. 5—Law enforcement agencies and volunteers said they wasted resources and hours looking for a man who sneaked off with a woman and was presumed missing or drowned.

On Aug. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Woodard was dispatched to Etta Bend river access on a report of a possible missing or drowning victim. Deputies began searching the area for the missing man and spoke with his wife.

"[His wife] reported her last contact with [him] was at 8:23 p.m., Monday night and that he was intoxicated," Woodard said in his sheriff's report. "[She] stated that she had seen him on their red Mahindra tractor, delivering a bale of hay, but he never replied to her calls or text messages."

The tractor was found the next morning, along with the man's phone and shirt. Law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the immediate area by vehicle, foot, and ATV, but couldn't find the man.

"At 8:03 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was notified and informed dispatch they would be responding. Cookson Fire also responded with volunteers. Cherokee Nation Marshal Service was also notified and asked to respond with their dive team," Woodard said.

The dive team were searching the Illinois River for the man when he walked upon the scene. He was asked where he had been by one of the searchers.

"His reply was, 'You should have let me go; can't a guy slip away for a piece of pu**y so his wife don't know?'" said Woodard.

The man told deputies he had been with a woman all night and didn't want his wife to know.

"At that time, all agencies involved called off the search and left the scene," Woodard said.