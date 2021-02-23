Agencies search for missing teen, son of missing woman

Feb. 23—Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for 13-year-old Ethan McIntosh, who is the son of a Eufaula woman who has been missing since 2015.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police officials said several agencies searched on foot, with a helicopter and a drone overnight after family members reported McIntosh missing at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Family members confirmed on social media that McIntosh is the son of Peggy McGuire, a woman missing from the Eufaula area since November 2015.

Jason Salsman, a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police representative, said any connection between the two cases is speculative at this point and law enforcement agencies are focused on finding the missing boy.

"The immediacy and the urgency of this moment is on his discovery and getting him back safe," Salsman told the News-Capital. "That's the main focus right now."

McIntosh was last seen wearing a flannel jacket or shirt, ripped blue jeans, muck boots, and glasses, Salsman said.

Salsman said McIntosh was reportedly last seen at 5:45 p.m. Monday operating a Kubota tractor while feeding cattle in the Stidham area in McIntosh County.

He said officers found the tractor abandoned in a field and the boy was nowhere to be found.

Salsman said family started notifying people overnight that McIntosh was missing then notified McIntosh County law enforcement.

He said McIntosh County contacted Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, and they were then joined in the search by Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a helicopter for an aerial search overnight.

Salsman said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also joined the search with a drone

"Nothing turned up," Salsman said. "We're still continuing to search now."

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are investigating the scene where the tractor was found.

Salsman said officials will continue searching and anyone with information can call 911 or the Lighthorse Police Department at 918-732-7850.

"We're trying to turn over every stone we can to try to find this boy," Salsman said.

Peggy McGuire was last seen and heard from on Nov. 16, 2015, after she dropped her son off at school in Canadian that morning, family members previously told the News-Capital.

She talked on the phone with her father at 8:15 a.m. on her way home from Canadian about fixing the deck for her house and she was supposed to meet her mother, Betty Davis, at a basketball game that evening.

Salsman said authorities hope to find the missing boy safe.

"It's a terrible situation," Salsman said."It makes it that much worse that it's Peggy McGuire's son and makes it just weird. So we're gutted just like everybody else and we want to find him as fast as possible and praying that he's safe and good."