Agencies searching for driver who eluded officers in Grand Forks, Polk counties

Apr. 19—CROOKSTON — A driver who was pursued by local law enforcement officers eventually left the vehicle and escaped on foot in Crookston.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident began early Tuesday, April 19, in Grand Forks, where Grand Forks Police Department officers pursued the vehicle as it headed east, into Polk County. The Grand Forks officers terminated the pursuit at the state line.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and located the vehicle a short time later, near Fisher, Minnesota. When the deputies attempted the stop the vehicle, the driver again fled, according to the release.

Deputies pursued, eventually entering Crookston. There, the suspect fled on foot in the area around Newton Avenue and South Hubbard Street.

Officers from the Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office searched the area and two police dogs were deployed. They tracked the suspect for more than a mile before losing the track.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office release said there is no threat to the public and that the investigation continues. The agency asks anyone with information to call 218-281-0431.