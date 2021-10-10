Agencies stress awareness of domestic violence, offer help to victims in Westmoreland

Oct. 10—Area residents who find they've become the target of domestic violence or other abusive behavior don't need to suffer in silence.

Westmoreland County's Blackburn Center operates a 24-hour hotline (888-832-2272) that provides crisis counseling to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and other types of violence and crime.

"Anyone can call in, and we're there to listen to them and give them options and referrals to services," said Kristin Malone-Bodair, education outreach program manager for the Blackburn Center.

Malone-Bodair was among representatives of several area human service agencies that gathered Saturday afternoon at Greensburg's St. Clair Park to provide information about assistance they offer to victims of domestic violence and others in need.

Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the event titled "Breaking the Cycle" was the fourth in a series of public forums at the park on various issues that have been presented by the local Unity in the Community group.

Organizer Ronel Baccus said the event was meant to "bring awareness to any form of abuse so we can come together to help one another. We need to bring each other up, whether we have an issue or we can reach out to give someone else the help that they need."

Those attending donated personal care items for domestic abuse victims who are receiving help from the Blackburn Center. Formed in 1976, the center runs separate shelters for female and male victims of intimate partner violence.

"We also take gift cards and money donations," Malone-Bodair said. "That really helps us provide for the victims."

"Particularly in violent relationships, there are a lot of challenges," she said.

Among the Blackburn Center's services is free, confidential legal advocacy for victims of violence. That can include providing support during divorce or custody disputes or in seeking a protection from abuse order.

The center also provides therapy and counseling for sexual assault victims, along with medical advocacy.

"If somebody comes in and they've been assaulted, we'll be called to the hospital to support them, 24 hours a day," Malone-Bodair said.

Looking to stop domestic violence before it begins, the Blackburn Center reaches out to about 13,000 students in the county each year with a prevention and awareness education program.

When a victim of domestic abuse is a member of the LGBTQ community, they can face additional challenges.

That might include a threat of unwanted outing of the victim's sexual identity or preference, said Jean Slusser, president of PFLAG Greensburg. Formed in 2010, the local group is one of about 400 chapters across the country that bring together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, their parents, families and allies.

Domestic abuse, Slusser noted, can create long-lasting harm even if a victim is never touched by the abuser. The effects on victims can include addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder, sleeping or eating disorders, even suicide attempts.

"When we think about partner abuse, the image that comes to mind is of a man physically harming a woman," Slusser said.

But, she added, "The stereotype of what abusers and victims look like is just that: a stereotype, not reality. Any person can be an abuser."

People who are bisexual, transgender, Black or on public assistance are among those at a higher risk of being victims of domestic violence, she said.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides a list of common signs that someone is being abused on its website, ncadv.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .