Agency cooperation leads to arrest

Feb. 11—A joint investigation involving the Odessa Police Department, UTPB police and the Ector County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man on multiple vehicle burglary charges.

According to an OPD news release, Nathan Stephens is accused of committing several auto burglaries near Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.

The release stated Stephens was booked into the Ector County jail Thursday on multiple auto burglary and attempted auto burglary charges, a theft of a firearm charge and outstanding warrants.

In addition, he's also accused of burglarizing a home in the 1400 block of Nabors Lane, the release stated.

Jail records show he is being held on surety bonds totaling $31,500.