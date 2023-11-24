An agency created an AI model who earns up to $11,000 a month because it was tired of influencers 'who have egos'

AI-generated model Aitana is finding success on the subscription platform Fanvue. The Clueless Agency

A modeling agency created AI-generated Aitana López after encountering issues booking real models.

López can make over €915, or $1,000, per advert and is featured in images on Fanvue.

Fanvue's CEO previously told Insider that AI-generated characters would thrive and become common.

A Spanish modeling agency said it's created the country's first AI influencer, who can earn up to €10,000, or $11,000, a month as a model.

Euronews reported the news, based on an interview with Rubeñ Cruz, founder of the Barcelona-based modeling agency The Clueless, which created the influencer.

The AI-generated woman, Aitana López, is a pink-haired 25-year-old. Her account has amassed 124,000 followers on Instagram.

Cruz told Euronews he decided to design López after having trouble working with real models and influencers. "We started analyzing how we were working and realized that many projects were being put on hold or canceled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues," he said.

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," he added.

At the time of publication, 56 photos had been shared on López's Instagram account. Images of her dressed in lingerie have also been posted on Fanvue, a subscription platform similar to OnlyFans.

Her most recent Instagram Stories show her drinking cocktails on a night out and going to the gym. The agency created the images using Photoshop.

Cruz said she was created with a "personality" and "based on what society likes most," per Euronews.

She is described as a "strong and determined woman," and "a passionate Scorpio," with a love for video games and fitness, in a post on Clueless Agency's website.

She can make just over €1,000, or $1,090, per advert and earns anywhere from €3,000 to €10,000 a month.

Business Insider's Marta Biino recently reported that the number of AI models was rising and that they were finding success on social media and adult content platforms. Some examples include Emily Pellegrini, an adult content creator on Fanvue, who has just over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Fanvue's CEO, Will Monange, told Biino that he believed AI-generated characters would thrive and soon be as widespread as human creators.

Read the original article on Business Insider