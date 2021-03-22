  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Agency reverses Trump-era oil rights ruling snubbing tribes

DAVE KOLPACK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Biden administration has scrapped a Department of Interior opinion under former President Donald Trump that attempted to strip mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed from a North Dakota tribal nation.

The memorandum posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Interior withdraws a May 2020 opinion concluding that the state is legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river where it flows through the Fort Berthold Reservation. That memo rolled back an Obama administration favoring the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which then filed two federal lawsuits opposing the decision.

Interior officials said Monday in a statement that the Trump administration ruling overturned decades of existing precedent and the reversal will allow the agency to review the matter and ensure it is upholding its "trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law.”

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement that the previous ruling was a “false" opinion and called on state officials to “stand down on their efforts to take for themselves that which has for centuries belonged to our people.”

"Rest assured, the MHA Nation will continue to fight to protect our land, our property rights, our sovereignty and our way of life,” Fox said.

At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments certain to come from oil drilling beneath the river, which was dammed by the federal government in the 1950s. That flooded more than a tenth of the 1,500-square-mile (3,885-square-kilometer) reservation to create Lake Sakakawea.

The state has argued it assumed ownership of the riverbed when North Dakota became a state in 1889, citing cases where the U.S. Supreme Court has held that submerged lands were not reserved by the federal government. The Three Affiliated Tribes base their premise on three previous federal opinions dating back to 1936 that confirm their ownership of the Missouri River riverbed.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who wrote a letter to the Interior Department in October 2017 asking to withdraw or suspend the Obama administration opinion, referred all questions to a state land board. Gov. Doug Burgum, a member of the land board, declined to talk about the new memo because he doesn't comment on issues where there's pending litigation.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson indicated in an order Monday that the Three Affiliated Tribes' lawsuit will be declared moot unless the tribes and Interior Department file valid objections by April 2. The second suit is a civil complaint seeking damages.

Attorneys representing the tribes in federal court did not immediately respond to email requests for comments on whether they planned to move forward with the suits.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin raps EU official over comments on Sputnik V vaccine

    President Vladimir Putin hit back on Monday at a European Union official who said its members had absolutely no need for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, describing the comment as strange and suggesting it was at odds with EU citizens' interests. EU's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton had said the EU did not need the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and could achieve immunity across the continent using European production.

  • Myanmar protesters voice defiance

    Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday (March 21) - despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces.A convoy of hundreds of protesters on motorbikes drove through the southern city of Dawei on Sunday, joining demonstrators around the country.While the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise.At least one person was killed and several wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa.After a decade of tentative steps towards democracy, the violence has forced people determined to resist a return to military rule, to think up new ways to take a stand.Hundreds of people in the second city of Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunriseWith the latest killing, the death toll since the coup rose to at least to 248, based on a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.The junta says a November 8th election won by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's party was fraudulent - an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.Military leaders have promised a new election, but have not set a date.

  • Best Buy Canada's Smart Home Sale is on: Save on everything you'll need to upgrade your home

    The smart home of the future has arrived.

  • Laurence Tribe: Evidence Appears To Support Sedition Charge Against Trump

    As for Georgia, Trump "basically tried to steal" the election, the Harvard law professor says.

  • We Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Gaza women with hearing loss make animations

    Hearing-impaired women in Gaza are making short filmsto teach others about their conditionand inspire other hearing-impaired people to pursue their goals(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMATION TRAINER AT GAZA'S HEMAM, HANEEN KORAZ, SAYING:"The idea of cartoon films aimed to enable the girls to express their causes and ambitions and to send their messages artistically and creatively. Most of the girls had artistic skills, so from this point we had the idea, to make something simple with visuals and audio, that expresses the issues that they want to deliver."They design the characters on paperthen film on their cell phones using a stop motion appThey hope to use their skills to make an income(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic+ Sign language) HEARING IMPAIRED STUDENT, HIBA ABU JAZAR, SAYING:"I want to rely on myself and make movies so that I can have my own income. Hearing-impaired people can't find jobs here, so maybe by making cartoon films, I can have an income.”

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

  • UCLA-Abilene Christian another unlikely matchup in NCAAs

    Johnny Juzang and UCLA take on Joe Pleasant and Abilene Christian on Monday in an unlikely matchup in the second round of the East Region. UCLA, with an enrollment of 31,000-plus, has 11 national titles in men's college basketball.

  • LGBTQ students at Christian colleges face more harassment, survey finds

    “When I reported discrimination, I was referred to the counseling center,” Veronica Bonifacio Penales said.

  • Myanmar’s military junta quietly making sweeping changes to internet laws to allow mass surveillance

    Myanmar’s military junta has quietly made sweeping changes to internet regulations to allow mass surveillance and allow people to be jailed for publishing criticism of the government or using a virtual private network or encryptions. The little-publicised legal amendments came after the generals who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi were forced to shelve a punitive cybersecurity bill following a backlash from business and criticism from Western governments. The move is part of a series of attacks on Internet freedoms since the coup of Feb 1. The military regime has for several weeks blocked social media websites and imposed its own data network shutdown every night from 1am to 9am, amid escalation of arrests of democracy supporters and fears about a worsening crackdown on civic space. Earlier last week all mobile internet was cut off indefinitely, leaving only WiFi services operating. The shutdown appears designed to prevent protesters and journalists from livestreaming street violence by the security forces and makes it even harder for people and businesses to communicate. Telenor, one of Myanmar's main mobile operators, on Wednesday confirmed that its mobile internet network has been shut since Monday March 15 and said it had "protested this development" to the telecoms regulator. "We strongly believe that the network should be kept open at all times to ensure people's basic rights of freedom of expression and opinion," it said.

  • U.S. city paves way to paying for historic racism

    The Chicago suburb of Evanston is taking an unprecedented step to set right its past racial wrongs.It's poised to be the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents, whose families have suffered lasting damage from 'redlining' - and it could become a national model.Redlining was when banks and insurers refused to serve Black families looking to live in neighborhoods considered "white."It also kept Black businesses from thriving.The impact of those policies are still felt today.Evanston's 'Fifth Ward' is still predominantly black, and struggles with weak infrastructure. Delois Robinson's family has always lived there."My great grandmother who was in Evanston, I guess she had been here since the late 30s, early 40s, she was a business owner. But she was forced to stay in one certain area, to the point that she had to have the restaurant in her home."Evanston's city council votes on Monday to approve an initial $400,000 round of payments.That will provide $25,000 per family for home repairs, down payments or mortgages. City officials have agreed to donate $10 million over the next decade.But some residents are wary of the plan. Rose Cannon worries it may hurt more than help."It could possibly be the sullying of the true reparations that the United States owes to us. They might say 'Oh! You took these $25,000 from Evanston so we're gonna delete that from what we're gonna pay you."The sentiment highlights difficulties programs that can never truly relieve centuries of discrimination.Other cities, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Amherst, Massachusetts, have launched initiatives - but have yet to say how much they'll pay.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • Lakers great and Hall of Famer Baylor dies aged 86

    Former Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers forward Elgin Baylor died of natural causes at the age of 86 on Monday, the NBA franchise announced. Baylor, the number one draft pick in 1958 and Rookie of the Year in 1959, spent 14 seasons with the Lakers. A gifted shooter and rebounder despite his 6 ft 5 in frame, Baylor still held the record for most individual points in a single game in the NBA Finals when he scored 61 points against Lakers' arch rivals, the Boston Celtics, in 1962.

  • Anti-Asian violence shows folly of defunding police movement

    The logical police response to on-street attacks ought to be more foot and squad car patrols, but that’s not happening in most places.

  • U.S. Capitol rioters could face sedition charges -DOJ official

    Federal investigators say they are weighing sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday, "I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that."Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.The assault sent lawmakers fleeing, injured dozens of police and led to five deaths.The Justice Department has already charged 400 people in connection with the assault, but none have yet been accused of sedition, the crime of opposing the authority of the U.S. government through force.It’s a rarely-invoked federal statute that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.Sherwin led the federal investigation into the riot up until last week, and he was asked whether President Donald Trump faced possible criminal liability."It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th. Now the question is: is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? What I could tell you is this, based upon, again, what we see in the public record, and what we see in public statements in court. We have plenty of people-- we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, 'Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.' That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record too militia members saying, 'You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'Charged with provoking insurrection at his impeachment trial in the Senate, Trump’s attorneys said blame for the violence fell squarely on those who committed violence, and that the president stood firmly on the side of law and order.So far, most arrested in connection with the riot have been charged with trespassing or assaulting federal officers, with a smaller number charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

  • Lynch: End free passes for Tour pros; make Match Play Wednesdays worth watching again

    Match Play Wednesday was once among the most entertaining, knife-edge days in golf. It ought to be again.

  • White House says reports it is considering $3 trillion infrastructure push are premature

    The White House said on Monday that reports that President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities are premature and do not reflect administration thinking. The New York Times reported that Biden advisers were preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan. The Washington Post and CNN reported that a $3 trillion effort was expected to be broken into two parts, one focused on infrastructure, and the other devoted to other domestic priorities, such as universal prekindergarten, national childcare and free community college tuition.

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of California rule letting union organizers on private farms

    California agricultural landowners appear to have Supreme Court support in bid to rein in state regulations that allow union organizing on private farm land.

  • Former border patrol agent on what needs to be done to mitigate the migration surge

    Jeffrey Self, the former Border Patrol's acting chief of the Tucson sector, says the situation at the border 'is not under control,' contrary to what Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed.

  • The Fed won’t raise rates for years. Here’s why that might be a bad thing

    The Fed will keep policy extremely easy for some time to come, which will ultimately culminate in an inflation spike in the middle of the decade, according to a report from BCA Research.