Agency settled with fired deputy who sued Beaufort Co. sheriff for alleged discrimination

A state agency settled with a former Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy who sued the sheriff, alleging racial and sexual orientation discrimination in her 2017 firing.

The former deputy, Selena Nelson, reached a settlement agreement with the state’s insurance fund on Dec. 27, 2021, according to documents filed in the U.S. District of South Carolina last month.

The settlement amount was not disclosed.

Nelson, a Black woman, filed the federal lawsuit in November 2018, accusing the Sheriff’s Office of conducting a faulty internal investigation based on a racially-biased complaint and firing her over conduct for which a white male colleague would get a slap on the wrist. The Sheriff’s Office, on the other hand, has said it is consistent in firing employees who are untruthful during internal investigations.

While a settlement was reached, the federal judge in the case actually ruled in favor of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, finding Nelson’s lawyers did not meet the legal standard of proving discrimination.

In an interview, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said he had heard the settlement “wasn’t that much” and derided it as a business decision from the insurance agency, rather than an admission of fault from the Sheriff’s Office.

“My position was she get zero, that she get nothing,” said Tanner. “The judge found there was no discrimination.”

Nelson’s lawyers, Marybeth Mullaney of Mullaney Law in Charleston, and Cameron Blazer of Blazer Law in Mount Pleasant, declined to comment on the amount of the settlement.

“I filed this lawsuit to clear my name and to stand up for myself after being mistreated by the Sheriff’s Department. The so-called investigation that led to my firing was a sham. This settlement does not change that fact but it does allow me to close that painful chapter in my life,” Nelson said in a statement.

The settlement from the S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund, which pays out settlements for sued state agencies, came a month after a magistrate judge released a report recommending the court rule with the Sheriff’s Office and before a district judge officially affirmed that recommendation on Feb. 10.

A representative of the S.C. IRF said it could not yet release information on the settlement.

An employee photo of Selena Nelson when she was employed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant.

‘Racially coded language’?

Nelson, a Black lesbian woman, worked as a deputy under Sheriff Tanner for 13 years before she was fired in August 2017.

A Bluffton vacuum store employee sent a citizen’s complaint to the Sheriff’s Office on July 31, 2017, alleging that Nelson came into the store yelling at him while in uniform, according to court documents.

The complainant, Tyler Weaver, said Nelson “bullied and intimidated him” while seeking a refund for two air purifiers she bought. Specifically, Nelson wanted a cash refund, which Weaver said she couldn’t get because she bought them with a debit card.

Weaver called his manager and the owner in attempts to ameliorate the situation.

He said she yelled, “behaved thuggish,” and used vulgar language, specifically the word “ass,” among others.

“She had her service Glock and taser on her person, she demanded cash, and frankly it felt like a police shakedown or robbery. ... At best this is abuse of power; at worst it is extortion and threatening,” Weaver said in his complaint.

Nelson’s lawsuit alleged that Weaver, a white male, filed a complaint rife with “racially coded language and stereotypes,” by calling her “thuggish” and that she had a “Glock.”

On Aug. 9, 2017, Capt. Matthew Averill, with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, looks over the printed results of a polygraph test taken by then Sgt. Selena Nelson, seated, stemming from a July 31 incident at a Bluffton store. It was later determined that Nelson’s polygraph examination results contained signs of attempted deception. Nelson was later fired for misconduct and dishonesty.

Decision to fire

After it was filed, the complaint went to the desk of Lt. Brian Baird.

In 2020, Baird was reassigned from his job as an internal investigator — someone who investigates deputy misconduct — after a reporter for the Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette reported on controversial Facebook posts on Baird’s public page. In one post, Baird insinuated that former President Barack Obama was a Muslim. The portrayal of Obama as a Muslim is inaccurate and has been repeatedly debunked.

He also shared views on race and policing. One post included an image of a newspaper column saying, “If we dislike a black person, we’re racist and if a black dislikes whites, it’s their 1st Amendment right.”

Lt. Brian Baird

Baird interviewed Nelson for nearly three hours on Aug. 8, 2017. Baird focused in on whether Nelson used the word “ass” at the vacuum store, documents show.

Baird asked Nelson several times whether she used the word “ass” or called the clerk an “ass.” She repeatedly denied using the word at all. Nelson took a polygraph examination and “deception was detected,” according to court documents.

Then in their second interview after the polygraph, Nelson admits she did use the word. She said she remembered that she used it when talking to Weaver’s manager, Lindsey Vargas. Nelson said she complimented Vargas on the phone, that she “sold her ass off” selling her the air purifiers that she now wanted to refund. Nelson said it wasn’t used in a derogatory way.

Baird summarized the investigation to the command staff of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, which reviews internal investigations and makes decisions on discipline.

In his summary, Baird didn’t completely include his interview with manager Vargas, who said she didn’t remember Nelson using the word “ass” or yelling, court documents show.

Additionally, Baird included in his summary an email sent by someone named “Emma Lipinski” claiming she was an eyewitness at the store and saw Nelson bullying the clerk and using vulgar language. However, Nelson’s lawyers said they later found that Lipinski was actually the clerk’s mother and was not at the store, according to a deposition.

Baird’s report concluded that Nelson “lied about her actions and language in the store. Sgt. Nelson was administered a polygraph examination and only after that did she admit she raised her voice and used the word ass in the store.”

Command staff members reviewed Baird’s report and decided to fire Nelson.

Judge’s decision

A S.C. Criminal Justice Academy hearing in March 2018 pointed out some issues with Baird’s investigation, according to a court document:

▪ Baird interviewed Nelson for nearly three hours, but all the other witnesses combined for a total of 25 minutes.

▪ Baird interviewed Nelson in person but all the others on the phone.

▪ Baird left out the conversation he had with Vargas from his summary.

The SCCJA said it couldn’t determine whether Nelson was intentionally dishonest and recommended ethics classes and probation, rather than permanently revoking her law enforcement certification. The body said it was an “exceptionally close case.”

However, arguments from Nelson’s lawyers would not end up swaying a federal judge, when they alleged discrimination in her firing.

Nelson’s lawyers argued how different white and male deputies were arrested for domestic violence, accused of trapping a neighbor’s cats, and allowed their firearm to be stolen because they left it in their car, and only faced minor discipline, while Nelson was fired for saying “ass” off-duty.

“The evidence in the record indicates that using the word ‘ass’ while off-duty and in uniform was not the reason for (Nelson’s) termination. Indeed, her termination letter, dated August 10, 2017, specifically stated that her termination was based, in part, on the fact that she was found to have lied during the investigation,” wrote U.S. District of South Carolina Magistrate Judge Molly Cherry.

Tanner has been consistent in rating lying as a red line in his agency, according to documents and an interview. Nelson’s lawyers were not able to provide examples of when other deputies lied and were not fired, Cherry wrote.

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner is photographed on July 24, 2018 at the office’s Hilton Head Island substation.

“All of these issues surrounding her departure from the Sheriff’s Office had to do with her inability to tell the truth,” Tanner said in a recent interview.

Less than a month after being fired, Nelson was hired by the Bluffton Police Department.

In October 2018, Nelson would be in trouble again. She got into an argument with a tourist in Old Town Bluffton and afterward, instructed another officer to watch for the tourist’s truck, according to previous reporting in the Island Packet. The tourist was pulled over for a minor traffic offense, arrested for driving under the influence, and later was found not to have alcohol in his system, the reporting showed.

Nelson was fired on Oct. 29, 2018, according to an SCCJA document.

The document said she “had a negative interaction with a citizen of Bluffton which she escalated.”