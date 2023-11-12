Agency stands by to support family of fallen Austin police officer
Agency stands by to support family of fallen Austin police officer
Agency stands by to support family of fallen Austin police officer
Go hands-free at a sweet discount — and give someone special in your life something worthwhile in their stocking.
Appeals court rules carmakers can store data permanently and share it. In Washington state, there's no violation until the sharing causes injury.
Hayden and former college teammate Zach McMillian were two of six people killed in the crash in Houston.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Apple's latest iMac packs the power of its new M3 chip, making it a great go-to desktop for your everyday needs.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix in a few weeks. Until now, it's been a Peacock streaming exclusive in the US.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has dropped back down to $800 in an early Black Friday deal. We reckon it's the best flip-style foldable around at the minute.
The celebrity baker fills us in on the two new shows he's doing for A&E and gives an update on his hand recovery. And yes, he has gone bowling again after the terrible accident. "I don't hate bowling," he says with a laugh.
The U.S. Grand Prix results were confirmed after Formula One stewards rejected on Thursday an attempt by the Haas team to have them reviewed weeks after the event.
The European Space Agency has signed a new agreement with the developers of the Starlab commercial space station, with the aim of establishing a “sustained access to space for Europe,” the groups said in a statement. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ESA, Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space will initially focus on how ESA could use Starlab for astronaut missions and as a long-term research and commercial platform. The new agreement was signed during the European Space Summit in Seville, Spain.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
The film linked to "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot uses footage from body cams and home security systems from Israeli victims, Hamas militants and emergency responders.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
Chad Stahelski breaks down the evolution of the beloved "John Wick" franchise.
Volkswagen aims to bring an under $35,000 EV to the U.S. market in 3-4 years, while Chinese automaker Nio said it is still "debating" a 2025 entry.
"This is Palestinian falafel, and this is my Palestinian grandmother," TikTok creator Vegan Bodegacat says in a voiceover as her grandmother blends soaked chickpeas with fresh parsley, then scoops the mixture into hot oil, where it quickly browns. "The three videos I have of my grandma's recipes are at over a million views each now," Vegan Bodegacat told TechCrunch. TikTok payouts usually aren't this high, but this week, the platform announced it would be shifting its monetization model to the new Creativity Program, which had been testing in beta with some creators, like Vegan Bodegacat.
Sennheiser’s smallest Ambeo soundbar does a better job with Dolby Atmos than the Sonos Beam, but it costs $300 more.
Teenage Engineering's Field series is a family of different recording devices. Each has a purpose on its own, but the idea is that they work better together. The question is, do they?
Astra founders Chris Kemp and Adam London have proposed taking the company private, with the two saying they would acquire all the outstanding stock themselves, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. Kemp, who is chairman and CEO, and London, chief technology officer, offered to purchase the outstanding stock at $1.50 a share. The founder pair delivered their proposal to Astra’s board of directors.
SysAid chief technology officer Sasha Shapirov confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that attackers are exploiting a zero-day flaw affecting its on-premises software. A vulnerability is considered a zero-day when the vendor — in this case SysAid — has zero time to fix the bug before it is exploited by attackers. SysAid said it learned about the vulnerability on November 2 after Microsoft notified the company about the issue.