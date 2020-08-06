Investigation finds violations in controversial parole case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in the case of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public.

Republican legislative leaders on Thursday released a six-page report from the Office of the State Inspector General about the agency's investigation into the release of Vincent Martin. The disclosure came a week after the inspector general’s office provided a version of the report to the media that was almost entirely redacted apart from making clear that at least some allegations against the parole board had been “substantiated.”

According to the report, the inspector general's office found that the board did not initially provide notification of Martin's release to the Richmond commonwealth’s attorney within the required time frame. The report said the board did not “endeavor diligently” as required by law to contact the slain officer's family — who ultimately did have a chance to provide input. It also said the board declined to hear from two people who had concerns about Martin's release.

One of the sisters of slain Officer Michael Connors called the report’s findings “horrific” and “devastating.”

Republicans legislative leaders lambasted the Parole Board, saying the report showed a pattern of willfully ignoring state law and victims' rights.

“The degree to which the law was violated is shocking,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said.

GOP leaders said all of the Parole Board’s current members should resign. If they refuse, Republicans said Gov. Ralph Northam should fire them. Republicans also wanted Martin’s parole immediately repealed and Martin returned to prison, where he could await the new board’s decision on whether he should be set free.

Alena Yarmosky, Northam's spokeswoman, said in a statement that the review was procedural and has nothing to do with the merits of the decision to release Martin, who had served a 40-year sentence.

“Governor Northam has spoken with the new Chair of the Parole Board, and reiterated that he expects all notification procedures to be followed, period,” Yarmosky said.

Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman, who was not part of the decision to free Martin, provided a lengthy point-by-point response to the report's findings saying they were “based on faulty assumptions, incorrect facts, a misunderstanding of certain procedures, and incorrect interpretations of the Virginia State Code.” Her response noted that Connors' family was able to give input about whether Martin should be paroled, which was considered in the board's decision.

But according to the report, the board’s former chair, Adrianne Bennett, was “reluctant” to contact the family of Connors at all.

“The Parole Report prepared by the Victim Services Coordinator noted that Bennett stated she ‘had been working on this case for four years and the family’s input was the last piece of the puzzle and the Board was reluctant to reach out, but is required by law,’” according to the report.

Several Parole Board employees told the inspector general's office that state law and board policies and procedures regarding victim notification “were not always followed under Bennett’s tenure as Chair,” the report said.

“The employees stated that Bennett was vocal about not wanting to contact victims and particularly not in the (Martin) case due to the expectation of opposition because the victim was a police officer,” it said.

Bennett and a victim services coordinator met with the family over a conference call March 26 after “neither Bennett nor any other representative” from the board showed up for a call scheduled earlier in the month, the report said.

Bennett, who is now a judge in Virginia Beach, did not respond to a request for comment.

The report found that despite the fact that Martin, who was referred to in the report by his initials, first became eligible for parole in 1994 and received annual parole reviews, Connors' family had never been contacted for input before this year.

The board also declined to hear input from a co-defendant of Martin's who had “concerns” with his release, as well as an “alleged prior shooting victim” of Martin's, according to the report.

On that issue, Chapman said the inspector general's office had confused what the board “may do” and what it “must do.”

The redactions in the initial report sparked an outcry from Republican lawmakers and law enforcement advocacy groups who called for all the findings to be made public. Northam's administration declined requests from AP for a full copy of the report.

“On the one hand, I’d probably say that we are pleased that this has finally come to light. But at the same time, its devastating. ... The things she did, the things this parole board did to us, and there’s no recourse,” Maureen Clements, one of Connors’ sisters, said in an interview.

Beyond the Martin case, the board has recently come under criticism from prosecutors, other victims' families and members of law enforcement for both the types of offenders who were granted parole and allegations that proper notification was not provided under state law.

The release of Martin, who has previously declined a request to speak with AP, drew particular attention and condemnation from law enforcement groups.

Bennett released a statement in April defending his release and saying Martin had “demonstrated himself over the decades to be a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community.”

Associated Press reporter Alan Suderman contributed to this report.