Agency wants input on Moscow highways

Feb. 6—The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for public feedback on how it can improve U.S. Highway 95 and Idaho Highway 8.

On Monday, ITD officials held a public workshop in Moscow to introduce a study that will help the agency decide on transportation projects.

The agency is studying U.S. 95 from Snow Road, south of Moscow, to the Latah and Benewah County line. It is also studying Idaho Highway 8 from the Washington border to Troy. This Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study will be published in 2025.

Kurt Wald, principal project manager for Horrocks Engineering, is working with ITD to complete the study. He said the study will allow ITD to find solutions based on the community's needs.

"If it doesn't meet purpose and need, then it's no longer considered for studying," Wald said.

Some of the needs already identified by ITD include reducing congestion on U.S. 95, particularly at the intersection with Highway 8 in Moscow. It also hopes to improve safety for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians on both highways.

ITD noted the delays at the intersection of Third and Washington streets, the lack of passing lanes on Highway 8 between Moscow and Troy, and the high number of collisions with wildlife on both highways.

Those who attended Monday's workshop were asked to offer their own suggestions for improvement.

Among them were making safer the Highway 8 intersections with Lenville Road and Styner Avenue, adding more passing lanes on U.S. 95 north of Moscow, and installing a traffic light at the pedestrian-heavy intersection of U.S. 95 and Lauder Avenues. There were also opposing views on the need for a bypass route that would take traffic out of downtown Moscow.

Janet Zarate, engineering manager for ITD, said the agency wants to create a plan for the entire region.

"And that's the point of this study is to get there," she said.

She said ITD is planning similar public meetings in Troy, Moscow and Potlatch this spring.

The public can find more information by visiting itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us95palousepel, or by emailing info@us95palousepel.com.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.