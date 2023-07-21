Agency withholds mugshot of Seminole sheriff’s son accused of fleeing traffic stop

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has withheld the mugshot of Sheriff Dennis Lemma’s 19-year-old son — who turned himself in on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop — citing an exemption that an expert said is intended to protect medical information.

In a statement released hours after his son’s arrest, the sheriff said, “I firmly believe that my family should be held to the same standard as anyone else in the community, and while I love my son and family dearly, they too are not above the law.”

However, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Karla Mendoza in a press release, which included the sheriff’s statement, said Dylan Lemma’s mugshot would not be released.

She cited a Florida Statute that says, “Personal identifying information of a dependent child of a current or former officer or employee of an agency, which dependent child is insured by an agency group insurance plan, is exempt.”

The Sunshine Manual, a reference for Florida’s public records laws maintained by the Office of the Attorney General, cites a 2008 informal advisory opinion by that agency that said state law governing the disclosure of insurance plan information protected only medical information.

“While ‘information relating to an insurance program participant’s medical condition is protected from disclosure . . . there is no clear statement that such protection extends to the name, address, age, or other non-medical information of such participants,” the Manual states.

The exemption cited by the Sheriff’s Office, which was adopted by the Legislature following the 2008 advisory opinion, means that “personal identifying information relating to the dependent child’s participation in an agency’s group insurance plan is now confidential,” the manual adds.

Michael Barfield, the director of public initiative for the nonprofit Florida Center for Government Accountability, said he also interprets the exemption to protect medical information.

“The Sheriff’s Office is wrong,” Barfield said in an email. “The exemption prevents the release of a medical record, not a mugshot. Law enforcement officers are not entitled to secrecy when they violate the law. Neither are their adult children. We are seeing an increase in the denial of access to public records whenever a law enforcement is involved in misconduct. This does not serve the public interest of accountability.”

Bobby Block, the executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, said the Sheriff’s Office is citing an exemption that, in his team’s interpretation, does not apply. Block added that he finds it “perplexing” that the Sheriff’s Office cited the statute but released Dylan Lemma’s name, which Block said is “personal identifying information.”

“We believe that there’s no reason why the Sheriff’s Office should be exempting a mugshot in this particular case, especially since they’ve already released personal information,” Block said. “It also appears to conflict with [the sheriff’s] statements that this is going to be treated like any other case, because… in any other case the mugshot would be released.”

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy heard the sound of two speeding cars near the intersection of East Lake Drive and Celestial Way. The deputy saw a Nissan sedan and a new Ford Mustang, later revealed to belong to the sheriff’s son, Dylan Lemma.

“Based on personal and professional experience … I observed both vehicles to be racing,” an arrest report said.

The deputy made a U-turn and turned on his emergency lights and sirens but Dylan Lemma continued speeding away. The deputy watched as the car made a “fishtail” movement and the teenager momentarily lost control, according to an arrest report. The deputy did not chase after him because vehicle pursuits are not permitted for traffic violations.

Hours later it was determined that the Mustang belonged to Dylan Lemma; the other car was being driven by his girlfriend, Alysha Morales, 18. According to court records, Morales’ attorney said she would not be providing a statement to the Sheriff’s Office.

Later that afternoon Dylan Lemma turned himself in at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer — a third-degree felony — and reckless driving. He was joined by attorney David Webster.

In an interview with law enforcement, Dylan Lemma said he was following his girlfriend to her job to make sure “she arrived at her scheduled time,” court records said.

Dylan Lemma admitted to seeing the deputy attempting to stop him. He said he didn’t pull over because he was recently involved in a car accident and his parents told him he was “at risk of losing his vehicle privileges,” according to the arrest report.

“Dylan was remorseful of his decisions and was extremely apologetic throughout the entire interview,” the arrest report said. “Dylan stated his only intentions were to assist his girlfriend, and that he was afraid to lose vehicle privileges due to the Mustang being his ‘dream car.'”

He posted a $5,500 bond for release and pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

A press release said the sheriff would not be doing any interviews about his son’s arrest.

“We will have this investigation and the legal process play out in the same way it would with any other member of our community,” Dennis Lemma said in his statement on the incident. “At the same time, we will also handle this as a personal family matter.”

