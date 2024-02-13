THE AGENDA: City Council, Architectural Review Board And More.

Welcome to The Agenda! This new weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

On the agenda this week is a Petersburg Area Transit Public Hearing on Thursday, which is open to the public. Interested community members are encouraged to attend the hearing and provide their input on proposed locations for a new Petersburg Area Transit Maintenance Facility, as well as bring up any concerns or questions they may have.

An Architectural Review Board meeting is also on the agenda for Wednesday, Feb. 14 to review exterior alterations to properties in Local Historic Districts. Residents are welcome to attend and provide input.

Regular city council meetings are scheduled for Hopewell and Colonial Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 13, both of which are open to the public. A regular city council meeting for Petersburg is scheduled for the following Tuesday, Feb. 20, which is also open to the public.

These are the public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024:

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Hopewell City Council Regular Meeting, open to the public. 6 p.m., Municipal Building (City Council Chambers, 300 N. Main St. Hopewell, VA.)

Colonial Heights City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Council Chambers (201 James Avenue Colonial Heights, VA.)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Architectural Review Board Meeting: A public meeting to review exterior alterations to properties in Local Historic Districts. 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room of the Petersburg Public Library (201 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA.)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Petersburg Area Transit Public Hearing, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: The City of Petersburg/Petersburg Area Transit will hold a public meeting at 100 West Washington Street, Petersburg VA (1t floor lobby area of Petersburg Station) to receive community input on proposed locations for a new Petersburg Area Transit Maintenance Facility. The community is invited to come out and ask questions or address any concerns you may have.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Petersburg Regular City Council Meeting, 5 to 8 p.m., Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.)

Hopewell Water Renewal Commission Meeting, 4 p.m., Hopewell Water Renewal GRTC Building (231 Hummel Ross Road, Hopewell, VA.)

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: City Council, Architectural Review Board And More: THE AGENDA.