THE AGENDA: Community Development Needs Hearing, School Board Meeting and More.

AGENDA

Welcome to The Agenda! This new weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

A city council and school board meeting are on the books for this week in Petersburg, the Keep Hopewell Beautiful Committee will be meeting at the Hopewell library and the Virginia Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be holding a Community Development Needs hearing.

The Community Development Needs hearing is open to the public and will be held by HUD's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board, a recommendatory body to the City Council that provides grants to eligible cities and counties to "develop viable urban communities for low- and moderate-income persons," including funding aimed toward neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing, community centers, public facilities, public services and infrastructure.

Petersburg's CDBG funding priorities will be discussed this coming Friday at the hearing, during which citizens, organizations and others will have the chance to share their thoughts concerning the city's community development needs. The information gathered at the hearing will be used to evaluate proposals for CDBG funding and prepare the City's 2024/2025 Annual Action Plan.

This year's application for CDBG funding, which can be found here, is due on March 22. Applicants will have an opportunity to present their proposal to the CDBG Advisory Board on 3/20/2024. There will be a public notice and an opportunity for citizen comment on recommended CDBG award subrecipients in April. City Council will host a public hearing and vote on approving subrecipients in June. An announcement of awards is slated for July.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Petersburg Regular City Council meeting, 5 to 8 p.m., Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.)

Hopewell Water Renewal Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Hopewell Water Renewal GRTC Building(231 Hummel Ross Road, Hopewell, VA 23860). Open to the public.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Virginia Department of Housing and Urban Development Annual Action Plan Community Development Needs Hearing, 6:00 p.m, Multipurpose Room at Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.)

Petersburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m., School Board Office, 255 South East Blvd. Open to the public. Jeanette Berrios serves as clerk to the Petersburg School Board and may be contacted at 804-518-6459, schoolboardclerk@petersburg.k12.va.us or boardmembers@petersburg.k12.va.us.

Petersburg Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room at Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.)

Thursday, Feb. 22

Petersburg Economic Development Authority Meeting, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.)

Petersburg Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing, 2 p.m., Multipurpose Room at Petersburg Public Library (201 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA.) Open to the public.

Petersburg Social Services Advisory Board meeting, 6 - 7 p.m., virtually at the following link.

Monday, Feb. 26

Keep Hopewell Beautiful Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., Appomattox Regional Library-Hopewell Branch (209 E. Cawson St. Hopewell, VA 23860.)

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Community Needs Hearing, School Board Meeting and More: THE AGENDA.