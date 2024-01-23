THE AGENDA: Courthouse costs among big money items in Staunton, Augusta County

Courthouses are on the agenda!

The Augusta Board of Supervisors will ask for $77,500,000 "maximum" for the construction of a new Augusta County Courthouse, according to a resolution up for consideration on Thursday.

In November, Augusta County voters decided to move the courthouse from its current Staunton location to Verona in a nearly five-to-one vote. According to Moseley Architects, renovating the five-story Staunton courthouse would cost $104 million, while building an entirely new, three-story courthouse in Verona would cost about $80 million. The $20 million difference led Supervisor Gerald Garber to say the decision was a “no-brainer.” The Staunton renovation would have also required the construction of a $15 million temporary courthouse in Verona.

Bonds from the Virginia Resources Authority are issued twice a year, in the fall and spring, according to the supervisors' agenda packet. The board is hoping to borrow money for the courthouse in "one or two tranches," depending on a financial advisor's advice.

The Augusta County animal control ordinance fee schedule will also be considered by the supervisors.

Meanwhile, the Staunton City Council is moving forward on the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court facility.

The city officially acquired the former Chestnut Hills Shopping Center in August, with a construction fence going up soon after.

"City staff continues to be enthusiastic about this site as the new home of Staunton’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court," the City of Staunton said in a press release. "The site meets requirements for circulation, security and accessibility, provides ample room for parking, and supports the timeline for Staunton to have its own functional Juvenile & Domestic Relations court facility ready by fall 2025."

Previously, council contracted with Moseley Architects PC for architectural and engineering services on the facility for $1,456,000. On Thursday, council will consider a contract total increase of $499,786 due to the "increased footprint" of the project.

The new services requested in the amendment include additional "required utility site work for the entire property" and "audio-visual design services."

"No additional funding is being requested as funding for these services has been identified in the Capital Improvement Plan fund," reads the agenda briefing.

The future Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court facility on W. Beverley Street.

These are the public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024:

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Augusta County Dept of Social Services 8:30 a.m. 18 Government Center Ln, Verona.

Shenandoah Valley Social Services Joint Board Meeting 8:45 a.m. Smith-West Room, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The Boards will also meet jointly with the Shenandoah Valley Social Services Advisory Board at 9:45 a.m. at the same location.

Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center Owners' Meeting 2 p.m. 18 Government Center Ln, Verona.

Friends of the Staunton Library Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m. 1 Churchville Ave, Staunton.

Augusta County Emergency Services Officers Association 7 p.m. 18 Government Center Ln, Verona.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Waynesboro Electoral Board 5 p.m. 501 W. Broad Street, General Registrar's Office, Waynesboro.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors 7 p.m. Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The agenda packet is online.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Staunton Economic Development Authority 8:30 a.m. The agenda is online.

Staunton City Council Work Session 5 p.m. This working session is a joint session with Staunton School Board Budget session. City Hall 116 W Beverley St. The agenda is online.

Staunton City Council 7 p.m. City Hall 116 W Beverley St.

Friday, Jan. 26

Staunton Green Street Redesignation 1 p.m. City Hall 116 W Beverley St, Staunton.

Augusta County Agriculture Industry Board 6 p.m. Extension Office Basement Meeting Room.

Augusta County Library Board 6 p.m. Fishersville

Augusta County Broadband Committee 7 p.m. Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

