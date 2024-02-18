On the agenda: Emeralds Stadium bond, vehicle impoundment rules, safe sleep site extension

This week the Eugene City Council is scheduled to hold public hearings on a set of code amendments to make it easier to impound the vehicles of people experiencing homelessness, on a measure to continue to operate the city's safe sleep sites, and on a revision of the city's middle housing ordinance after a court struck it down. Councilors are also set to vote on sending Eugene voters a bond to partially pay for the Eugene Emeralds Stadium at the County Fairgrounds.

Springfield city councilors will discuss a proposed new procedure for enforcing city code and hold public hearings on two annexations and a supplemental budget. Lane Transit District directors will discuss the decision to shut down buses during the ice storm.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and the city's YouTube channel and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: The public hearings will be held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W. 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The form will be open from 5-5:35 p.m.

Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20

What: Eugene city councilors will hold public hearings on four topics:

An application to rezone a property on Pitchford Avenue from campus employment to mixed-use employment.

Continuing to operate the city's Safe Sleep sites.

Changing the city's parking rules to make it easier to impound vehicles.

Updating the city's ordinance allowing middle housing after a court struck it down.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83476010360

Meeting ID; Passcode: 834 7601 0360; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 21

What: Eugene city councilors will discuss the River Road-Santa Clara neighborhood plan and vote on whether to send a bond measure to Eugene voters to partially pay for the construction of the Emeralds Stadium and multi-use facility at the Lane County fairgrounds.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82752635375

Meeting ID; Passcode: 827 5263 5375; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session to provide testimony.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_smomQbqKRJi1ObneCJZvbA

Meeting ID: 880 0529 4125

WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to discuss a new process for enforcing city code and how to spend Community Development Block Grants in the 2025 fiscal year.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20

What: Springfield city councilors will hold public hearings on two proposed annexations: one for a home and nearby portion of Kellogg Road at its intersection with Rayner Avenue, and one for a proposed subdivision at the intersection of Jasper and Mount Vernon Roads. They will also hold a public hearing on a supplemental budget followed by general public comment.

Next councilors will vote on whether to extend the city's emergency declaration due to the ice storm, whether to apply to have historical racially restrictive covenants removed from city-owned property and on whether to alter the 2023 CDBG budget to allocate some money away from affordable housing development and toward the city's home ownership loan program.

Lane Transit District

To watch: Meetings stream online at govhub.ompnetwork.org and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21 and on Zoom at https://ltd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_StRcCt_jT02GgVC13SDrdg

To attend: LTD Board meetings are held in the Board Room of the LTD Administrative Office at 3500 E. 17th Ave., Eugene.

To comment: Written testimony can be submitted to LTD by emailing clerk@ltd.org. For verbal testimony, sign up at the meeting.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21

What: LTD directors are scheduled to hear public comment, discuss the decision to shut down operations during the ice storm, development near the Santa Clara Station, and hear an update on employee recruitment and retention.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

