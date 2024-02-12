On the Agenda: Eugene economic update, road annexations, Springfield Blue McKenzie

This week, Eugene city councilors will hear updates on Eugene's economy and the city library levy. The Springfield City Council will hear an update on the state of Eugene-Springfield Fire and the Springfield Economic Development Agency will vote on new terms for the Blue McKenzie project in downtown Springfield.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings, the city's YouTube channel and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: The regular session will be held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W. 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on Monday, Feb. 12. The form will be open from 7-7:35 p.m.

Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12

What: Eugene city councilors will hear a report on "the economic drivers impacting Eugene."

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/87605458745

Meeting ID; Passcode: 876 0545 8745; council9

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12

What: Eugene city councilors will hear public comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82954544902

Meeting ID; Passcode: 829 5454 4902, council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 14

What: Eugene city councilors will vote on a request to Lane County to transfer ownership of several county-owned roads to the city and hear a report on the voter-approved library levy.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83212340588

Meeting ID; Passcode: 832 1234 0588; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the Springfield Economic Development Agency session for how to provide testimony.

WORK SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12

What: Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven will present the council with update on the state of the fire department.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Pu7P6FxTi2POQtdIOPs7g

Meeting ID: 883 1378 9073

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

When: 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12

What: The SEDA board will hear public comment before members select its chair, vice chair and secretary for 2024. Then they will vote on compensation for eight Glenwood tenants whom the city is evicting in order to progress the Glenwood Refinement Plan.

SEDA board members will hear a report on all the projects the agency has funded in the last ten years and they will vote on modifying the terms of the board's contract for the Blue McKenzie project.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OpSbdSG_Q1C1AbbyF1CZdw

Meeting ID: 873 7162 8531

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: On the agenda: Eugene to talk economy, Springfield addresses evictions