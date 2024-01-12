On the agenda: Eugene middle housing, PeaceHealth closure impact, Springfield drug use

This week Eugene city councilors will hold a public hearing to update the city's middle housing ordinance and hear an update on the impact of the PeaceHealth University District hospital closure. Springfield city councilors will discuss the city's finances and vote on a trigger law to recriminalize drug use on public property pending Measure 110 reform.

Eugene City Council

PUBLIC HEARING

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16

What: Eugene city councilors will hold two public hearings: one to remove the properties the city annexed in 2023 from their rural special districts and one to modify its middle housing ordinance after a court struck it down. Residents must attend in person to provide spoken testimony.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83828584234

Meeting ID; Passcode: 838 2858 4234; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 17

What: Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven will update city councilors on the impact of the PeaceHealth University District hospital closure, planning for mobile crisis response such as CAHOOTS, and a review of the fire department's governance. Councilors will also hear a City Manager Update.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/85956038946

Meeting ID; Passcode: 859 5603 8946; council9

Springfield City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16

What: Springfield city councilors will hear the city annual financial report for the 2023 fiscal year.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16

What: Springfield city councilors will hold a public hearing on updates to the city's stormwater management regulations. And they will hold a public hearing and vote on the city's capital improvement program, a list of construction projects the city wants to undergo.

Next councilors will hear public comment. Then they will vote on an ordinance recriminalizing drug use on public property, pending Measure 110 reform.

Lane Transit District

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17

What: LTD directors will hear public comment, recognize the employee of the month, hear survey results from LTD riders and have a discussion on recruitment and retention and vote on a supplemental budget to redirect funding to the marketing department.

