On the agenda: Eugene Safe Sleep Site extension, 1059 Willamette, Lane County homelessness

A view of The Montgomery, a proposed mixed-development housing project with both income-based and market-rate units, from East 11th Avenue and Oak Alley in downtown Eugene.

This week, The Eugene City Council is scheduled to hear an update on city finances, vote on whether to continue to operate the city's Safe Sleep Sites, and on the terms and level of city assistance for the 1059 Willamette development project.

Lane County commissioners are scheduled to hear a report on hate and bias in Lane County and discuss how to fund the county's homelessness response with the projected loss of American Rescue Plan money.

Springfield city councilors are scheduled to vote on whether to extend PeaceHealth Rides bikeshare to downtown Springfield. The city of Florence will hold its annual City Services Expo, which will include Mayor Rob Ward's 2024 State of the City address.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and the city's YouTube channel and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: The regular session will be held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W. 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on Monday, Feb. 26. The form will be open from 7-7:35 p.m.

Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26

What: Councilors are scheduled to discuss the governance structure of Eugene-Springfield Fire, and to hear an update on city finances and revenue.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/87605458745

Meeting ID; Passcode: 881 0807 8473; council9

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26

What: Councilors are scheduled to vote on whether to continue operating the city's safe sleep sites. Next councilors are expected to hold public hearings and possibly votes on removing properties that the city has annexed in 2023 from their previous special districts. Then, they are slated to hear an update to city traffic laws to incorporate new state laws, most notably an expansion of what drugs count for DUII. Then councilors will hold public comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82954544902

Meeting ID; Passcode: 843 2820 3335; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 28

What: Councilors are scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the terms and level of city assistance for the 1059 Willamette development project. Next councilors will discuss the process of amending the city charter.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83164016655

Meeting ID; Passcode: 831 6401 6655; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session for how to provide testimony.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YZMMFQwSTP-i08NFH9X9Gg

Meeting ID: 846 4673 0767

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26

What: Councilors are scheduled to vote on whether to extend PeaceHealth Rides bikeshare to downtown Springfield and to discuss how much to increase the city's associated fees and charges.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel and Comcast channel 21.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 2/27/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27

What: The commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment and vote on a slate of Health and Human Services contracts. Next, they are set to respond to annual reports on county finances and a separate report on hate and bias in the county. Then, they will discuss what to do about Leaburg Dam Road as the Eugene Water & Electric Board prepares to decommission the dam.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27

What: Commissioners are scheduled to set a future date for a joint public hearing with Eugene City Council to hear feedback on the River Road-Santa Clara neighborhood plan. Next commissioners will discuss how to fund the county's unhoused response with the projected loss of American Rescue Plan money.

Lastly, the commissioners are scheduled to vote on leasing part of the Howard Bufford Recreation Area to the Lane County Sherriff's Mounted Posse in exchange for "development, operation, maintenance and security" of that portion of the park.

State of Florence & City Services Expo

To attend: The event will be held at the Florence Events Center at 715 Quince Street. The Rhody Express, Florence's public bus, will offer free rides and extended hours from 6-8 pm for the event.

When: 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

What: The city has encouraged Florence residents to attend and visit with city departments "and learn what they do to keep Florence a City in Motion." Midway through the event at 6 p.m., Florence Mayor Rob Ward will present his 2024 State of the City address.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County commission to discuss homeless response money