On the agenda: No Salem City Council meeting until 2024

The Salem City Council meets to discuss agenda items on Sept. 11 at City Hall in Salem.

Salem City Council meetings are on break for the holidays and will resume in 2024.

The next regular Salem City Council and Housing Authority meetings are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8.

The City Council will tackle several key issues in the coming year, including the budget shortfall, the decision on how to fund at-risk homelessness programs, austerity measures, finding more revenue and funding infrastructure projects.

How to participate in the meetings

Meetings are held at 6 p.m. and mostly run every other Monday.

The meetings are held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and also can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

