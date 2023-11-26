On the Agenda: Row River fire district, stabilization center, waste processing facility

Lane county commissioners this week will hear public comment on the proposed Row River fire district, discuss the proposed waste processing facility for the Short Mountain landfill, and vote on a contract for the county mental health stabilization center.

Eugene city councilors will vote on policies and priorities to present to state and federal lawmakers and hear an update on the PeaceHealth hospital closure.

Springfield elected officials will discuss new state rules designed to increase housing development, future city construction projects and what to do with downtown Springfield Economic Development Agency properties.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial any of the following numbers and use the meeting ID and passcode.

1-253-215-8782

1-346-248-7799

1-669-900-6833

1-301-715-8592

1-312-626-6799

1-929-205-6099

833-548-0282 (toll free)

To attend: Council meetings are held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on Monday, Nov. 27. The form will be open from 7-7:35 p.m. Following racist virtual comments at the last two Eugene city council meetings during public comment, speakers must show up in person to provide comment.

Written testimony can be submitted to City Council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27

What: Eugene city councilors will vote on documents formalizing the city's positions and priorities for the state and federal government. Then City Manager Sarah Medary will present councilors an update on the PeaceHealth hospital closure.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/87537738978

Meeting ID; Passcode: 875 3773 8978; council9

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27

What: Eugene city councilors will hear public comment. Following racist virtual comments at the last two Eugene city council meetings during public comment, the city is requiring speakers show up in-person to give spoken comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/87058146043

Meeting ID; Passcode: 870 5814 6043; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: The city's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To comment: There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public comment or public hearings.

To attend: Both meetings are held in the Jesse Maine room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27

What: Springfield city councilors will hear an update from staff on a slate of rule changes and legislation designed to encourage housing production and decide whether to adopt one of those new optional rules, which would allow the city to annex some properties without a public hearing.

Then councilors will review the Capital Improvement Program draft list: a document with staff's recommended city construction projects for 2025-29, and recommend changes.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v1obxmoNSwSQ6LCWapP6YA

Meeting ID: 854 1909 3176

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

When: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27

What: The SEDA board will hear public comment. Then provide city staff direction on what to do with four SEDA-owned properties in downtown Springfield.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3WzyrV7JTJu3vpGDeqi32w

Meeting ID: 812 4731 5790

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9 a.m. in Harris Hall, 125 E. Eighth Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings.

To comment: When there’s a chance to comment, individuals must register to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information on how to attend.

Those who go to the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet by the entry door.

There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comments.

People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comments by noon Monday. The subject line should include 'PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 11/28/2023'

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28

What: Lane county commissioners will set the date for a future public hearing on a proposal to raise the maximum penalty for some land use violations. Next they will vote on two contracts to strengthen Lane County's emergency services' radio network.

Then commissioners will hold a public hearing for feedback on a petition to promote Row River Fire Response, a nonprofit that acts as an unofficial fire protection district for the unincorporated communities of Dorena, Culp Creek and Disston, into a formal fire protection district.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28

What: County commissioners will hold a public hearing on a proposed erosion prevention policy. Next they will continue discussion on the county's proposed waste processing facility. Then they will vote on a contract for operations of the county's mental health stabilization center where commissioners will decide how they want the center to handle youth services.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached at atorres@registerguard.com or on twitter @alanfryetorres

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County hearing on mental health stabilization center contract