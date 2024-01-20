On the agenda: Salem City Council to consider adding new traffic signal on Liberty Road

A map of a proposed stoplight at Liberty Road S and Davis Road S in south Salem.

The Salem City Council is set to vote Monday on whether to add a traffic signal on Liberty Road South and Davis Road South.

In a report to the council, staff said the stoplight is needed due to increasing traffic volume in the area.

The estimated project cost for the intersection improvements is $1.65 million. It will be initially funded from the Transportation 2022 Safety and Livability Bond Construction Fund with $250,000 for design.

The remaining funds will be programmed in the fiscal year 2025 Capital Budget from Transportation System Development Charges, bond funds and fee-in-lieu receipts.

The intersection improvements are a condition of private development in the area.

City staff said the Harrison Heights subdivision, which is currently in the platting process, has a condition to construct the improvements.

The development is responsible for 6% of the cost of the improvements with the remainder of the improvement eligible for reimbursement funding from Transportation System Development Charges, if available. "Fee in lieu of improvement" charges also have been collected from previous developments, which can be applied to the intersection improvements.

For construction to begin in 2025, design work must start next month.

Other agenda items include:

A presentation by Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda on district financial challenges.

A proclamation declaring February Black History Month in Salem.

A vote on whether to transfer $260,200 in the 2024 budget to pay for two unanticipated items — a water leak at Salem City Hall and the lease of one fire engine and a ladder truck.

A request to create a mid-year project and submit an Energy Trust of Oregon incentive application for lighting upgrades at the Willow Lake Water Pollution Control Facility.

A vote on whether to authorize the city manager to apply for funding to design and construct the Geren Island Water Treatment Facility Bridge Replacement project through FEMA"s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

A vote on whether to approve the council's policy statements and priorities to guide the city's response to proposed legislation in the 2024 Oregon Legislative Session.

Setting a procedure for the city manager's performance evaluation process.

A public hearing on the assessment of project costs for converting the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood from private water, which has high levels of arsenic, to the city water system.

A public hearing on the annexation of 0.96 acres at 2370 Fisher Road NE, which is a recently built 26-unit apartment complex. Annexing the land would connect the development to city services.

A vote on whether to authorize the city manager to execute a memorandum of understanding between the city, Willamette University and the Salem Baseball Club LLC to participate in negotiations on renovations at the Willamette baseball stadium. The renovations could make it available for use for a potential summer league baseball team comprised of collegiate players. It is not anticipated that the city would provide financial support for the project but would be asked to allow additional encroachments of the stadium, which is located in Bush's Pasture Park.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and also can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

