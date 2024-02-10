On the agenda: Salem City Council considers cutting 33 vacant positions

One of the many people giving public testimony during the Salem City Council meeting on July 10, 2023.

Salem City Council will hold a public hearing Monday and vote on whether to amend the 2024 budget and eliminate 33 vacant positions.

The changes are needed due to a budget deficit. With the failure of the payroll tax measure, the city must amend the budget as staff continue to find other sources of revenue.

"Without additional revenue, reductions in services are needed to maintain a fund balance within policy compliance over the next several years," staff said in a report to council. "This action reduces $4,658,900 and 33.35 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) positions in the General Fund."

The eliminated positions include two park rangers, four positions with the Salem Outreach and Livability Services team that works with people experiencing homelessness and surrounding neighbors, seven library positions, five police jobs, a fire training officer, two code compliance officers and two IT administrative analysts. All the proposed position cuts are currently vacant.

Council also will vote on whether to transfer $72,000 in savings from the police department to the city manager's office to fund a limited-duration program manager to further Salem's plan for a diversity, equity and inclusion program and a Community Violence Reduction Initiative.

The city's revenue task force continues to explore revenue options, which could include a levy or increased operations fee. The budget committee also will discuss further reduction options to maintain a balance.

Other agenda items include:

A proclamation for February to be Children’s Dental Health Month.

A vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Marion County for Mobile Crisis Response Team Service for Fiscal Year 2024 and 2025.

A review of the Salem Parks and Recreation Advisory Board' 's annual report.

The consideration of a motion to allow the display of temporary public art in conjunction with the city’s public art program. The motion by Councilor Linda Nishioka would direct staff to investigate ways to allow for temporary art projects like murals to support local businesses and attract tourists.

The consideration of a motion to direct staff to provide a study concerning pedestrian and bicycle safety downtown. The motion by Councilor Virginia Stapleton specifically requests an analysis of pedestrian lead times at intersections and the feasibility of reducing speed limits to 20 mph.

The presentation of an assessment of equity in city programs and services.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and also can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

