On the agenda: Salem considers grant for 6-story development at former city hall site

A view of a parade through a window of the old Salem City Hall on Aug. 18, 1972, the day the new Civic Center was dedicated. The old city hall was demolished and turned into a parking lot. Now, developers are planning a six-story, 98-unit, mixed-use building at the site.

Developers of a proposed 98-unit, six-story, mixed-used apartment building in downtown Salem are seeking a $749,999 grant from Salem's Urban Renewal Agency Board.

Details released about the board's meeting on Monday, which immediately precedes the regular Salem City Council meeting, gave new insight into the plans for the struggling section of downtown.

Deacon Development, LLC, is set to close next year on the parking lot at 277 High St. NE. They plan to demolish the parking lot and build a mixed-use building with 98 apartments and a ground-floor commercial space with seven live/work units.

The design of the building will include a lobby, community deck, fitness room, resident community room and on-site bike washing, storage and repair station.

The mix of units will consist of studios and one- and two-bedroom units. The project is expected to cost $27 million.

According to city reports, 15% of the units will be set at affordable housing rates.

The name Deacon Development is familiar downtown. The company also developed the Rivenwood Apartments at the former Nordstrom site, which is set to be completed in spring.

"Deacon Development, LLC will be required to provide funding commitments from lenders or investors to cover the costs not covered by the grant as a condition of grant disbursement," city staff said in report on the grant request. "With approval of this grant exception, this project will re-energize a highly visible corner in downtown Salem."

The location near Liberty Street and High Street has lagged behind in revitalization compared to other parts of downtown.

Until demolition in 1972, the parking lot was the original location of the old Salem City Hall.

The location then became the parking lot and drive-thru for the former First National Bank Building, which was demolished in 2016. It's been used as a paid, public parking lot ever since. It neighbors "the pit," a fenced hole in the ground made after the demolition of the bank.

The Urban Renewal Agency Board will consider whether to approve an exception to the maximum grant amount — which is typically $300,000 — to enable the development of this site.

If approved, the FY 2024 Capital Improvement Grant Program Budget of $5.9M will be reduced by $749,999.

In a report to the board, city staff said the project met several requirements for allowing an exemption including adding housing to downtown, improving nearby Wexford Alley and being a new construction project.

The requirements also require at least a 4:1 leverage of private/public funds. This development would have a 36:1 leverage ratio.

In a letter to the board, representatives with Deacon said the grant funding was needed to offset the steep increases in construction costs and new Oregon energy efficiency requirements.

Other items on the Urban Renewal Agency Board and Salem City Council meeting include:

A vote on whether to approve the formation of a Revenue Task Force to explore options for the city's General Fund. The failure of the proposed employee-paid payroll tax during November's special election meant the city would need to pursue different options for increasing revenue. Without new revenue, city officials said cuts of services like police, fire and library would be necessary in the coming years.

A vote on whether to authorize the purchase of a 6.63-acre property near the incoming East Park development for a future park to serve the growing population in east Salem. The ongoing East Park project is set to bring more than 600 homes to Cordon Road and State Street. The Comprehensive Park System Master Plan Update identified the area near the intersection of State Street and Cordon Road NE as the preferred site for an urban park. The land is priced at $1.5 million, and funding would come from Parks Systems Development Charges.

An update to the city's Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, which describes its risks to natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and creates strategies and tasks to reduce risk. The plan is updated on a regular basis to ensure it is still relevant.

A public hearing on whether to reclassify Landaggard Drive NW as a local street and extend Colorado Drive NW as a collector street to connect with Doaks Ferry Road NW in West Salem.

How to participate in the meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person at the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and also can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem considers grant for development at old city hall site