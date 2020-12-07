STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) is pleased to invite analysts, investors and media to its Virtual Capital Markets Day on 10 December 2020 at 13:00-16:00 CET.

Presentations will be given by CEO Guido Oelkers, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer Ravi Rao, Head of Immunology & International Norbert Oppitz, and CFO Henrik Stenqvist.

Agenda in brief:

Strategy and realising opportunities Guido Oelkers

Innovation management at Sobi Ravi Rao

Internationalisation strategy Norbert Oppitz

Financial update Henrik Stenqvist

Wrap-up and live Q&A Guido Oelkers

The event will start at 13:00 and will be broadcast live.

The live webcast can be followed on: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020

A Q&A session will follow the presentations.

Dial-in details for the conference call are:

Sweden (Sverige): +46 8 505 583 74

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9272

United States: +1 844 625 1570

Please visit sobi.com for more information.

Recordings of the presentations, and the presentations themselves, will be made available on the website, in the Investors section.

About Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

Contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46 733 666 599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/agenda--sobi-capital-markets-day-2020,c3250184

The following files are available for download:

Story continues

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3250184/1345061.pdf Agenda: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenda-sobi-capital-markets-day-2020-301187351.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB