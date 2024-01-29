On the agenda: Springfield drug recriminalization, Lane County housing affordability

Springfield Public Library technician Riley Hicks organizes some of the hundreds of book available at the Friends of the Springfield Public Library 2022 book sale.

This week, Springfield city councilors and Lane Transit District directors are slated to hold the meetings they had originally planned for the week of the ice storm. Lane County commissioners are scheduled to hear updates on affordable housing and the state Legislature and discuss land use.

Springfield City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hear the city's annual financial report for the 2023 fiscal year.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29

What: Springfield city councilors have scheduled a public hearing on updates to the city's stormwater management regulations. They also plan to hold a public hearing and vote on the city's capital improvement program, a list of construction projects the city wants to undergo.

Next, councilors are scheduled to hear public comment. Then, they are expected to vote on an ordinance recriminalizing drug use on public property, pending Measure 110 reform.

AD HOC CITY COUNCIL SUBCOMMITTEE

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30

What: Mayor Sean VanGordon and city councilors Kori Rodley and Michelle Webber will discuss a "reimagining" of the Poverty and Homelessness Board and the Human Services Commission, two advisory boards to Lane County that the three sit on and to discuss a construction update at Catholic Community Services' OASIS daytime drop-in center for unhoused Springfield families.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30

What: County commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment before voting on a new compensation plan for the county's non-unionized employees and hearing updates on housing affordability in Lane County and on the state legislature's 2024 session.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30

What: Commissioners are set to continue a public hearing to develop a soil erosion policy, hear an annual report from the county planning commission and hold a land-use hearing on three proposed homes adjacent to the Oakridge airport.

Lane Transit District

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31

What: LTD directors are scheduled to hear public comment, recognize the employee of the month, hear survey results from LTD riders, discuss recruitment and retention and vote on a supplemental budget to redirect funding to the marketing department.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Springfield City Council to vote on drug recriminalization