On the agenda: Updates on ice storm, homelessness, hospital closure, Holiday Farm Fire

This week, Eugene city councilors will vote on raising the debt limit for the city's new riverfront neighborhood, consider granting property tax exemptions to three affordable housing developments, hear updates on the effects of the PeaceHealth hospital closure and provide an update on the impacts of recent ice storms.

Springfield city councilors will also discuss the impacts of the storms, as well as a road repair bond they plan to send to voters this May.

Lane County commissioners will hear updates on Holiday Farm Fire recovery and homelessness in Lane County, hold a public hearing on a proposal to loosen floodway development restrictions and discuss the county's land use appeal process and paid leave system.

Eugene City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22

What: Councilors will vote on raising the debt limit for the new riverfront neighborhood and then discuss their progress towards increasing the housing supply in Downtown Eugene.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22

What: Councilors will elect their council president and vice president for 2024 and vote on tax exemptions for three affordable housing projects. They will vote on receiving their financial reports for 2023. Then councilors will hear public comments.

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 24

What: Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven will update city councilors on the impact of the PeaceHealth University District hospital closure, planning for mobile crisis response such as CAHOOTS and a review of the fire department's governance. City Manager Sarah Medary will update councilors on the city's response to the ice storm.

Springfield City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22

What: Springfield city councilors will discuss which parts of the city to designate as areas where people could live without a car to comply with state rules and will discuss what road repair projects to put on a bond measure they are considering sending to voters this May.

SPECIAL REGULAR SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22

What: City councilors will vote on whether to ratify and extend the state of emergency declared by Assistant City Manager Niel Laudati Wednesday because of the ice storm.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23

What: County commissioners will hear public comment before addressing three items related to forest fires in eastern Lane County. They will vote on whether to endorse the plan from the Oakridge and Westfir city councils to manage forest fire smoke in that area. They will hear an update on recovery from the Holiday Farm Fire and they will vote on authorizing a rapid rehousing grant for the area.

Next, county commissioners will vote on a slate of contracts for the Health & Human Services department, accepting a grant from the federal government to partially fund construction of the mental health stabilization center and hear an update on the county's work addressing homelessness.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23

What: Lane County commissioners will hold public hearings and possibly vote on two issues. One is to redefine the word "footprint" in order to allow residents of a manufactured home park near Mt. Pisgah to replace their homes despite living in a flood zone.

The other is to modify the Lane County code to comply with the current practice of having the county administrator (instead of commissioners) evaluate the assistant county administrator. Also up for discussion is whether to have the county manage human resources for the Lane County Fair instead of having the county Fair Board manage its own personnel system.

Lastly, the commissioners will review the process for appealing land use decisions and discuss whether it should be changed.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17

What: County commissioners will discuss their new paid leave system for county employees.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene council to vote on riverfront neighborhood debt limit