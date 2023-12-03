On the Agenda: waste processor, EWEB rates, Measure 110 reform and Springfield drug use

This week, both Lane County commissioners and Springfield city councilors are planning to vote on resolutions asking the state legislature to modify Measure 110. The Springfield council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on an ordinance to criminalize drug use on public property pending a Measure 110 change.

Lane County commissioners will also vote on the proposed Integrated Materials & Energy Recovery Facility and Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioners will vote on a 2024 budget that would include rate increases.

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: The joint meeting will be held in the Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There will be instructions during the meeting to provide testimony.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9XMavyEaSvuPtsUJRbZSwg

Meeting ID: 868 0472 5567

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4

What: Springfield city councilors will discuss City Manager Nancy Newton's compensation and a proposed street repair bond to send to voters.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4

What: Springfield city council will hold a public hearing and vote on a resolution requesting the state legislature modify Measure 110 and hold a public hearing on an ordinance criminalizing drug use on public property, pending Measure 110 reform.

Councilors will vote on a supplemental budget to include money the city was awarded to start a drug court and to allot money to the Eugene-Springfield Fire to buy a new fire truck. Next, they will hear public comment. Then, they will vote on sending a letter to county commissioners requesting they delay the proposed Integrated Materials & Energy Recovery Facility.

Lastly, councilors will vote on giving City Manager Nancy Newton a raise and on receiving a grant to rebuild Mill Street.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9 a.m. in Harris Hall, 125 E. Eighth Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings.

To comment: When there’s a chance to comment, individuals must register to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information on how to attend.

Those planning to attend the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet by the entry door.

There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comments.

People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comments by noon on Monday. The subject line should include “PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 12/5/2023.”

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5

What: Lane County commissioners will vote on whether to allocate revenue from tourism taxes to cities in rural Lane County, and vote on a document advocating for Measure 110 reform.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5

What: Lane County commissioners will continue a public hearing on a proposal to rezone a property outside Creswell from agricultural to residential.

Next commissioners will vote on whether to approve contracts with waste processor Bulk Handling Systems to build the proposed Integrated Materials & Energy Recovery Facility and with former Lane County Planning employees Kent Howe & Jim Mann to study barriers to building affordable housing in Lane County.

Then commissioners will be presented an update on projects that will be funded by the Lane County Parks Levy voters approved in 2022.

Eugene Water & Electric Board

To watch: Meetings stream online over Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/EWEB-Board-Meeting-12-05-23 and can be viewed afterward at eweb.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners/public-meetings.

To attend: EWEB meetings are held in EWEB’s Roosevelt Operations Center at 4200 Roosevelt Blvd., Eugene.

To comment: Fill out the form to provide testimony over the phone or submit written testimony by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 or complete a "request to speak" form in person.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5

What: EWEB commissioners will hear updates from General Manager Frank Lawson on EWEB board appointments, EWEB's deposits and financial audits. Next, they will hear public comments.

Next commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on the utility's 2024 budget which includes increased rates. EWEB estimated that an average residential customer will pay $14 more per month for water and electricity combined.

Then commissioners will vote on a document outlining the utility's positions and priorities for the state 2024 legislative session and hear an update on safety at the Carmen-Smith and Leaburg-Walterville dams.

WORK SESSION

When: 8:05 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5.

What: EWEB commissioners will discuss the board's priorities and goals for 2024.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached at atorres@registerguard.com or on twitter @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County and Springfield to vote on Measure 110 reform