Agent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2020 Third Quarter Financials

Parent Company of Auto-Graphics releases 3rd Quarter 2020 financial results

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), Agent Information Software (AIFS) released their earnings for the third quarter of 2020, ending September 30, 2020. AIFS’ sub-company Auto-Graphics, Inc., is an industry-leading provider of library automation software. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions.



In spite of the increasing COVID-19 pandemic, AIFS reported a YTD net income of $250k with an EBITDA of $847k that represented 21.1% of sales at quarter end. Cash flow remained strong YTD as the company increased its focus on costs. AIFS reported EPS of $0.06 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,474,577.

The company’s versatile AGent Library Software Platform continues to provide solutions that empower libraries across North America, to provide more products and services to their communities. A-G had success in cross selling SHAREit, VERSO and MONTAGE to its existing base of customers who needed to provide enhanced services during the pandemic. In addition to company completed an important new implementation of SHAREit as part of another statewide resource sharing initiative.

About Agent Information Software

Founded in 1950 and operating under the name Auto-Graphics, Inc. since 1969, Agent Information Software, Inc. (AIS) came about in 2010 to become Auto-Graphics, Inc. parent company. AIS develops innovative information and data management solutions for multiple platforms that are standards-compliant, built on open systems architecture and available through the Software as a Service (SaaS) hosted delivery model.

AIS’ technical ingenuity and reputation for service excellence make us a trusted partner to more than 11,000 libraries, throughout North America. Customers across multiple industries use their information and data management systems, including a range of library markets such as public, academic, school, special and consortia, and supports the needs of customers in the legal, financial, publishing, aerospace, and manufacturing markets. For more information, please visit www.agentinformationsoftware.com or www.auto-graphics.com.

